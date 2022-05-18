Coheed and Cambria Unleash New Song “Comatose” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

Coheed and Cambria have offered up “Comatose,” the fourth single from forthcoming album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind (out June 24th).

So far we’ve heard an impressive array of musical styles from the Vaxis II singles — including “Shoulders,” “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)” and “The Liars Club” — with Coheed dabbling in alt-rock, pop, punk, prog, and metal — sometimes in the same song.

“Comatose” follows suit, defying any shoehorned labeling. Though it might be the most straightforward three-minute slab we’ve heard from the singles thus far, Coheed’s signature vocal hooks and knack for deceptively complex arrangements remain in full effect.

Per the band’s press release, the song is about “folding to pressure and wanting to ‘dip out’ when met with a stressful situation.” As the lyrics plainly state: “I don’t want to feel, f**k it, keep me comatose.”

Coheed and Cambria recently announced a Summer US tour in support of the new album. Dubbed the “A Window of a Waking Mind Tour,” the outing kicks off July 12th in Miami, Florida, and runs through an August 17th show in Troutdale, Oregon. Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica are set to open all dates. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-orders for the album, including the special Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind limited edition deluxe box set, are available now via this link.

Stream the lyric video for “Comatose” below.