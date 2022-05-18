Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coheed and Cambria Unleash New Song “Comatose” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

The latest single from Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind

coheed cambria comatose stream
Coheed and Cambria (photo by Alexandra Gavillet)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 18, 2022 | 11:44am ET

    Coheed and Cambria have offered up “Comatose,” the fourth single from forthcoming album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind (out June 24th).

    So far we’ve heard an impressive array of musical styles from the Vaxis II singles — including “Shoulders,”  “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)” and “The Liars Club” — with Coheed dabbling in alt-rock, pop, punk, prog, and metal — sometimes in the same song.

    “Comatose” follows suit, defying any shoehorned labeling. Though it might be the most straightforward three-minute slab we’ve heard from the singles thus far, Coheed’s signature vocal hooks and knack for deceptively complex arrangements remain in full effect.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Per the band’s press release, the song is about “folding to pressure and wanting to ‘dip out’ when met with a stressful situation.” As the lyrics plainly state: “I don’t want to feel, f**k it, keep me comatose.”

    Coheed and Cambria by Alexandra Gavillet
     Editor's Pick
    Coheed and Cambria Announce New Album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind

    Coheed and Cambria recently announced a Summer US tour in support of the new album. Dubbed the “A Window of a Waking Mind Tour,” the outing kicks off July 12th in Miami, Florida, and runs through an August 17th show in Troutdale, Oregon. Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica are set to open all dates. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-orders for the album, including the special Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind limited edition deluxe box set, are available now via this link.

    Advertisement

    Stream the lyric video for “Comatose” below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rina Sawayama This Hell new song stream

Rina Sawayama Returns with Country Pop Song "This Hell": Stream

May 18, 2022

santigold high priestess stream music video new song news

Santigold Returns with New Single "High Priestess": Stream

May 18, 2022

florence the machine cover the stooges search destroy stream

Florence + The Machine Cover The Stooges' "Search and Destroy": Stream

May 18, 2022

angel olsen through the fires stream

Angel Olsen Shares New Piano Ballad "Through the Fires": Stream

May 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coheed and Cambria Unleash New Song "Comatose" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale