Consequence Seeks Interns For Summer 2022

Consequence is seeking interns with a passion for music, film, TV, and pop culture for Summer 2022.

All candidates will work remotely, and must be available to work approximately 15-20 hours per week on Eastern Standard Time. Candidates must also be able to receive college credit, and will receive paid compensation for their time.

Interns will participate in an educational program, with opportunities to hone their industry experience and knowledge both within and outside of the department for which they intern. Experience writing clean copy for a music or entertainment outlet is a plus.

Start/end dates are flexible based on school schedule.

Positions available include:

Social Media Intern

For the social media internship position, please submit your resume and cover letter to internship@consequence.net with the subject line “Consequence Social Media Internship – Summer 2022.”

— Assist in copywriting for posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more

— Assist in scheduling tweets, Facebook posts, Instagram posts, and TikTok videos

— Assist in managing and develop strategies for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more

— Research noteworthy historical moments, anniversaries, and birthdays

— Actively monitor social media for trending topics and content to share on our channels

— Engage with the Consequence audience

— Assist with analytics

Marketing Intern

For the marketing internship position, please submit your resume and cover letter to ash@consequence.net.

— Assist with marketing data analysis for podcasts and video performance across all outlets

— Contribute to pitch decks for sales support materials

— Communicate with inbound leads for sales and marketing teams

— Assist with monthly newsletter marketing

— Assist with social media scheduling and posting across shop and media outlets

— Communicate with publishers regarding monetization opportunities- direct and programmatic