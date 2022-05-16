Menu
Corey Taylor Covers R.E.M., SpongeBob Theme at Acoustic Show: Watch

The Slipknot frontman has also launched a nonprofit foundation for military personnel and first responders

corey taylor covers rem spongebob theme
Corey Taylor (photo by Ashley Osborn)
May 16, 2022 | 10:47am ET

    It’s no secret that Corey Taylor has an eclectic taste in music. The Slipknot singer proved as much during an acoustic set on Saturday (May 14th) at Florida’s Spookala horror convention, where he covered R.E.M., Chris Isaak, and even the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song.

    During the 12-song set, Taylor took on “The One I Love” (R.E.M.), “Wicked Game” (Chris Isaak), “Getaway Car” (Audioslave), and a crowd-pleasing rendition of SpongeBob — complete with proper audience participation during the gang chorus of “SpongeBob Squarepants!”

    The remainder of the set was filled out with songs from Taylor’s Stone Sour catalog (“30/30-150,” “Miracles,” “Song #3,” “Bother,” “Through Glass), Slipknot’s “Spit It Out”, and tracks from his 2020 solo effort CMFT (“Black Eyes Blue,” “Silverfish”).

    Related Video

    In other news, the singer recently launched The Taylor Foundation to support military and first responders suffering from PTSD.

    The foundation’s mission statement reads:

    “The foundation supports and uplifts military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The Taylor Foundation raises awareness of this often misunderstood mental health condition as well as provides resources and financial support. In 2022, Corey and The Taylor Foundation are partnering with pre-selected nonprofits in each tour city that are actively providing meaningful and creative assistance to those affected by PTSD.”

    To raise immediate funds, the foundation is hosting a Fandiem sweepstakes where those who donate $10 or more are entered to win a trip to London to hang out with Taylor and see him perform a date at the London Palladium on October 17th. The final date to enter is August 6th. For complete rules and details, visit the Fandiem website.

    corey taylor cmfb sides ep
    Below you can watch selections from Corey Taylor’s acoustic set and see the full setlist from the performance, as well as view his video message regarding The Taylor Foundation.

     

     

    Corey Taylor Setlist:
    Black Eyes Blue
    30/30-150
    SpongeBob SquarePants Theme
    Silverfish
    Miracles
    The One I Love
    Wicked Game
    Song #3
    Bother
    Getaway Car
    Through Glass
    Spit It Out

