Courtney Love Says Johnny Depp Saved Her Life After 1995 Overdose

Courtney Love has credited Johnny Depp for saving her life after she overdosed in 1995 in Los Angeles.

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room,” Love recalled in a now-deleted video posted to her friend Jessica Reed Kraus’ Instagram over the weekend.

Love also said the actor supported her daughter Frances Bean Cobain while the Hole singer was dealing with addiction. “Johnny — when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with social workers — wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me on her 13th birthday,” Love said, adding that they didn’t really know each other.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Then he sent limos to her school where all the social workers were crawling around — again, unasked — for her and all of her friends to go to Pirates [of the Caribbean],” Love continued. “I’ve never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, ‘Mama, he saved my life.’ And she said it again.”

She went on to comment about Depp’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, empathizing with the public backlash against the actress. “I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really… I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber,” she said. “Fuck man, wow, can you imagine being her?”

Love followed up with more candid comments, saying, “But if you use a movement for your own personal gain, and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served whatever it is.”

Advertisement

Krauss later pulled the posts, claiming that only some of the comments and videos were meant to be posted publicly. In an Instagram post of her own, Love attempted to clarify her comments about Heard and make amends.

“The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public… in it I am weaponising snark,” Love wrote. “I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully. I’ve been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized [sic] mysoginy.”

She continued, “The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having ‘fun with schadenfraude’ (look it up: ‘Delight in another’s down fall’)

& show sincere empathy for both parties.”

Advertisement

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to prior allegations against her ex-husband without mentioning his name or going into any details of the abuse. Although the details of the trial are complex, supporters of Depp have positioned Heard as a villain on social media and mocked her testimony.