Cradle of Filth Part Ways with Guitarist and Keyboardist

Cradle of Filth are parting ways with a pair of band members: guitarist Richard Shaw and keyboardist Anabelle Iratni. Band mastermind Dani Filth commented on the lineup change in a statement also revealing the replacements for Shaw and Iratni.

Based on Filth’s remarks, the shakeup appears to have been a cordial, if unexpected, development. Shaw will be replaced by Donny Burbage on the band’s forthcoming US tour with Danzig while Iratni will make way for singer/keyboardist Zoe Marie Federoff.

“Unfortunately it just is what is. If someone feels that their tenure with the band has ended, then who am I to argue with that?” Filth said in the statement posted on the band’s Facebook page. “We have to respect that people have personal commitments and/or sometimes find the career choice of being in a band like Cradle a tad overwhelming.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Filth continued, “That being said, the band are continuing as indefatigably as ever, with a slew of Summer festival dates happening after the tour with Danzig in the US and Canada, plus further Autumn announcements to follow swiftly after. We also have another exciting announcement to share, but all in due course! Regardless of what befalls us, we stay FILTHY!”

Cradle of Filth’s brief outing in support of Danzig kicks off tomorrow, May 5th, in Reno, Nevada, and runs through May 19th in Austin, Texas. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Read Cradle of Filth’s full statement below.