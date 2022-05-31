Crowbar Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with Spirit Adrift

Crowbar have announced a Summer 2022 US tour with support from Spirit Adrift.
The New Orleans sludge-metal vets will play three initial shows starting July 22nd in Austin through July 24th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before linking up with Spirit Adrift on July 26th in Springfield, Missouri.
From there, the tour will wind across the Midwest and East Coast before wrapping up on August 27th in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the Tattoo the Earth Fest. Get tickets to the upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.
Crowbar are fresh off the release of their new LP, 22 and Below, which dropped back in March.
Meanwhile, Spirit Adrift have kept up a prolific pace. The traditional-metal revivalists dropped the Forge the Future EP in last year and are set to drop their next release, 20 Centuries Gone, on August 19th.
Below you can see the full list of dates and tour poster. Pick up tickets here.
Crowbar’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Spirit Adrift:
07/22 – Austin, TX @ Ripplefest *
07/23 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live *
07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *
07/26 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom
07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
07/28 – Racine, WI @ Route 20
07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
07/31 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
08/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater
08/03 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Cups
08/04 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
08/06 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater
08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
08/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
08/11 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
08/12 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud
08/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
08/14 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
08/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype
08/17 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
08/18 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
08/19 – Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ Downtown Music Hall
08/20 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
08/21 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
08/23 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
08/24 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
08/27 – Worcester, MA @ Tattoo The Earth
* = no Spirit Adrift