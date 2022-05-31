Crowbar Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with Spirit Adrift

Crowbar have announced a Summer 2022 US tour with support from Spirit Adrift.

The New Orleans sludge-metal vets will play three initial shows starting July 22nd in Austin through July 24th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before linking up with Spirit Adrift on July 26th in Springfield, Missouri.

From there, the tour will wind across the Midwest and East Coast before wrapping up on August 27th in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the Tattoo the Earth Fest. Get tickets to the upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

Crowbar are fresh off the release of their new LP, 22 and Below, which dropped back in March.

Meanwhile, Spirit Adrift have kept up a prolific pace. The traditional-metal revivalists dropped the Forge the Future EP in last year and are set to drop their next release, 20 Centuries Gone, on August 19th.

Advertisement

Below you can see the full list of dates and tour poster. Pick up tickets here.

Crowbar’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Spirit Adrift:

07/22 – Austin, TX @ Ripplefest *

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live *

07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *

07/26 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

07/28 – Racine, WI @ Route 20

07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

07/31 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

08/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater

08/03 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Cups

08/04 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

08/06 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater

08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

08/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

08/11 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

08/12 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud

08/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

08/14 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

08/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype

08/17 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

08/18 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

08/19 – Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ Downtown Music Hall

08/20 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

08/21 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

08/23 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

08/24 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

08/26 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

08/27 – Worcester, MA @ Tattoo The Earth

* = no Spirit Adrift