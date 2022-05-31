Menu
Crowbar Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with Spirit Adrift

The heavy bands will head out together in July

crowbar spirit adrift
Crowbar (photo by Jon Hadusek) and Spirit Adrift (photo by Dave Creaney)
May 31, 2022 | 2:27pm ET

    Crowbar have announced a Summer 2022 US tour with support from Spirit Adrift.

    The New Orleans sludge-metal vets will play three initial shows starting July 22nd in Austin through July 24th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before linking up with Spirit Adrift on July 26th in Springfield, Missouri.

    From there, the tour will wind across the Midwest and East Coast before wrapping up on August 27th in Worcester, Massachusetts, at the Tattoo the Earth Fest. Get tickets to the upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Crowbar are fresh off the release of their new LP, 22 and Below, which dropped back in March.

    Meanwhile, Spirit Adrift have kept up a prolific pace. The traditional-metal revivalists dropped the Forge the Future EP in last year and are set to drop their next release, 20 Centuries Gone, on August 19th.

    Crowbar photo by Justin Reich
    Crowbar Announce New Album, Release Sludgy New Song “Chemical Godz”: Stream

    Below you can see the full list of dates and tour poster. Pick up tickets here.

    Crowbar’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Spirit Adrift:
    07/22 – Austin, TX @ Ripplefest *
    07/23 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live *
    07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *
    07/26 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom
    07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    07/28 – Racine, WI @ Route 20
    07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
    07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
    07/31 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    08/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater
    08/03 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Cups
    08/04 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
    08/06 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater
    08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
    08/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
    08/11 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
    08/12 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud
    08/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
    08/14 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
    08/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype
    08/17 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
    08/18 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
    08/19 – Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ Downtown Music Hall
    08/20 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
    08/21 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
    08/23 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
    08/24 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
    08/26 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
    08/27 – Worcester, MA @ Tattoo The Earth
    * = no Spirit Adrift

