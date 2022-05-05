Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Howie Pyro, D Generation Co-Founder and Bassist Dead at 61

Pyro, who suffered from liver disease, passed away from COVID-related pneumonia

howie pyro d generation dead obituary
Howie Pyro, photo by Sean tSabhasaigh/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2022 | 11:32am ET

    Howie Pyro, the co-founding bassist of New York punk band D Generation and an established DJ, has died at the age of 61.

    Pyro passed away from COVID-related pneumonia after a long battle with liver disease. The bassist had undergone a liver transplant last year and had been recovering in a Los Angeles hospital.

    D Generation’s Jesse Malin confirmed Pyro’s death in a heartfelt Facebook post: “This is the hardest post I have ever had to write. Howie Pyro, my best friend and brother has passed away. He fought real hard right till the end. He changed my life and so many others in ways I can’t even begin to say. We made our world together. From Whitestone, Queens to Madison Square Garden and every crazy, dirty little place in between. I learned so much from him. He made this planet a much better, cooler, weirder, and more beautiful place.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pyro was born Howard Kusten and grew up in Queens, New York. At age 15, he changed his name to Howie Pyro and formed a punk band called The Blessed, brushing shoulders with luminaries such as Deborah Harry and Sid Vicious.

    He would eventually help form the vintage-inspired punk act D Generation in the early 1990s and recorded three albums with the group before relocating to Los Angeles in 2000, when his DJ career took off. Pyro landed gigs DJing everything from hotel residencies to Christina Aguilera’s wedding.

    Malin added, “For decades he impacted so many different kinds of people and so many different scenes all over with his style, his taste, his music, his knowledge, his Art, his fashion, his attitude, his humor, his records, his movies, his bravery, his swagger, his smile, his heart, and his compassion.”

    Advertisement

    Earlier this year, Malin organized a pair of benefit concerts for Pyro with members of D Generation, Rival Sons — with whom Pyro toured as a DJ — the Lunachicks, and L7.

    “Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket, a shirt, donated, said a prayer, or sent a message to help him out,” Malin wrote. “He really got to see the love in a huge way from all of you and it meant so much to him. His importance and impact will never, ever be forgotten. I will love you forever my Dear Doctor Howard.”

    Pyro’s family is asking those who wish to pay tribute to him should consider donating to the UCLA Division of Liver and Pancreas Transplantation.

    Advertisement

    Below you can read Malin’s full Facebook post.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

soulfly superstition stream

Soulfly Announce New Album Totem, Unleash "Superstition": Stream

May 5, 2022

cradle of filth lineup change 2022 guitarist Richard Shaw keyboardist Anabelle Iratni

Cradle of Filth Part Ways with Guitarist and Keyboardist

May 4, 2022

judas priest rock and roll hall of fame rob halford

Rob Halford on Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction: "That's the Blessing We've All Been Waiting For"

May 4, 2022

full of hell blood incantation 2022 tour dates

Full of Hell and Blood Incantation Announce Fall 2022 US Co-Headlining Tour

May 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Howie Pyro, D Generation Co-Founder and Bassist Dead at 61

Menu Shop Search Sale