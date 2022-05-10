Menu
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Gibson Unveil Signature Songwriter Acoustic Guitar

The latest model in the thrash legend's line of Gibson guitars

dave mustaine gibson songwriter
Dave Mustaine (courtesy of Gibson)
May 10, 2022 | 5:08pm ET

    Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine and Gibson have teamed up for another signature model: the Gibson Songwriter acoustic guitar in ebony.

    The latest model in the Dave Mustaine Collection is the first Gibson acoustic guitar to be fitted with a 24-fret neck, which features mother of pearl teeth inlays. Touting a slightly thinner walnut body, the Songwriter also has a cutaway for easy access to the upper frets — essential for Megadeth-style shredding.

    Additional appointments include Grover Rotomatic tuners, a TUSQ nut, saddle, bridge pins, and a higher output LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup with soundhole mounted volume and tone controls. Vic Rattlehead artwork adorns the pickguard.

    The guitar comes in a standard model and a limited-edition signed model, both with a custom hardshell case included. The standard retails for $4,499.

    Dave Mustaine guitar picks kids
    Dave Mustaine Goes Incognito to Hand Out Guitar Picks to Kids Before Megadeth Show: Watch

    Mustaine and Megadeth are currently in the midst of their co-headlining tour with Lamb of God. The run has been eventful so far. Before one show, Mustaine went incognito to pass out guitar picks to kids. More recently, the thrash legend admonished an overly aggressive security guard from the stage.

    The trek picks back up tonight (May 10th) in Rochester, New York, and runs through May 15th in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Megadeth will also provide direct support to Five Finger Death Punch on a late summer / fall tour. Get tickets to all of Megadeth’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can see the new Dave Mustaine Gibson Songwriter acoustic guitar and pick one up via Gibson or Reverb.

    AMSSDMEB front Megadeths Dave Mustaine and Gibson Unveil Signature Songwriter Acoustic Guitar

    AMSSDMEB back Megadeths Dave Mustaine and Gibson Unveil Signature Songwriter Acoustic Guitar

