Dave Navarro Shares Experience with Long COVID: “The Fatigue and Isolation Is Pretty Awful”

Dave Navarro revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that he’s been “sick since December” due to the longterm effects of COVID-19.

“So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid,’” Navarro said (via Ultimate Classic Rock).. “Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.”

Long COVID refers to symptoms felt long after the initial contraction of COVID-19, including fatigue, cough and difficulty breathing, and brain fog. In his post, Navarro offered words of support for those experiencing the illness. “If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone,” he said. “The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when.”

Due to Navarro’s illness, Jane’s Addiction was forced to cancel its appearance at Welcome to Rockville last weekend (Porno for Pyros played in their place). This fall, Jane’s Addiction is still set to hit the road with Smashing Pumpkins for the “Spirits on Fire Tour” — grab tickets to that here.

Back in December, Navarro reunited with Anthony Kiedis to play Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side” at a charity event, marking the first time the two performed together since Navarro’s tumultuous stint in the Red Hot Chili Peppers ended in 1997.