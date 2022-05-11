A new Death Cab for Cutie album is on the way. The indie rock veterans’ tenth studio album Asphalt Meadows is arriving on September 16th via Atlantic, and today, they’ve offered a preview of what’s to come with the lead single “Roman Candles.” Additionally, Death Cab have unveiled a run of US tour dates for 2022 with can’t-miss supporting acts Low, Yo La Tengo, and Artist of the Month alum illuminati hotties

Asphalt Meadows is Death Cab’s proper follow-up to 2018’s Thank You For Today, and was produced by Grammy Award-winner John Congleton, whose recent credits include St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, and Wallows. If “Roman Candles” is any indication, Death Cab are still finding ways to push the envelope within the alt-rock sphere, now that they’re ringing in their 25th year as a band. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

Lyrically, “Roman Candles” seems to ask: How do you keep moving forward when the future of the world at large looks so bleak? “It’s been a battle just to wake and greet the day/ Then they all disappear like sugar in my coffee/ A hint of sweetness but the bitterness remains,” frontman Ben Gibbard sings, his voice reverberating like invasive thoughts in your mind. In its latter half, “Roman Candles” erupts into a cacophony of distorted, shoegazey noise, as thrashing drums seem to simulate the fireworks after which the song is named.

Related Video

In a press release, Gibbard explains: “The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic.” Watch the Juliet Bryant-designed lyric video for “Roman Candles” below.

Death Cab’s tour begins later this month in Guadalajara before heading back home for their US run, which includes an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The headlining gigs conclude with a two-night hometown finale at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on October 26th and 27th. Pre-sale for those shows begins Monday, May 16th at 10:00 a.m. local, with general on sale following on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local. Head over to Death Cab’s website to sign up for pre-sale access, and then get your tickets at Ticketmaster.

Below the jump, see Death Cab’s full 2022 tour schedule, as well as the artwork for Asphalt Meadows.

Back in February, Gibbard assembled a tribute album in honor of Yoko Ono, which included Death Cab’s cover of her song “Waiting for the Sunrise.” Last year, the band shared a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their 2001 masterpiece The Photo Album.

Asphalt Meadows Artwork:

Death Cab for Cutie 2022 Tour Dates:

05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/28 – Portland, OR @ TEDxPortland Year 10

07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation *

07/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

07/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest @ Generac Power Stage

07/11 – Buffalo, NY @ ARTPARK *

07/12 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

07/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *

07/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/16 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center *

09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic ^

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim #

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Venue TBA #

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

* = with illuminati hotties

^ = with Low

# = with Yo La Tengo