Def Leppard Unleash New Song “Fire It Up”: Stream

Def Leppard have shared the new song “Fire It Up” ahead of their forthcoming album, Diamond Star Halos, arriving May 27th.

The track is the third single we’ve heard from the album following “Kick” and “Take What You Want.” The anthemic “Fire It Up” couples frontman Joe Elliott’s pseudo-rap verses with a rousing chorus and big stadium-ready chords. It should be a surefire crowdpleaser during Def Lep’s highly anticipated co-headlining stadium tour with Mötley Crüe.

The single is out now, and a music video is set to premiere on May 26th. After that, fans can join a premiere-exclusive YouTube “afterparty” featuring a discussion with Def Leppard about their new album.

Advertisement

Diamond Star Halos marks Def Leppard’s first new studio LP in nearly seven years, following 2015’s self-titled effort. Per the press release, the LP was inspired by ’70s glam-rock artists such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott the Hoople. The album title itself pays homage to the lyrics in the classic T. Rex song “Bang a Gong (Get It On).”

Meanwhile, the aforementioned North American stadium tour — which was postponed twice due to the pandemic — is finally set to kick off on June 16th in Atlanta, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Joining Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on the bill are Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts.

Stream “Fire It Up” below, followed by our recent video Zoom interview with Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen. Pre-order Diamond Star Halos via Amazon or other outlets.