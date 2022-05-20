Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Def Leppard Unleash New Song “Fire It Up”: Stream

Ahead of the new album Diamond Star Halos arriving May 27th

def leppard fire it up stream
Def Leppard (via The Oriel Co.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2022 | 11:12am ET

    Def Leppard have shared the new song “Fire It Up” ahead of their forthcoming album, Diamond Star Halos, arriving May 27th.

    The track is the third single we’ve heard from the album following “Kick” and “Take What You Want.” The anthemic “Fire It Up” couples frontman Joe Elliott’s pseudo-rap verses with a rousing chorus and big stadium-ready chords. It should be a surefire crowdpleaser during Def Lep’s highly anticipated co-headlining stadium tour with Mötley Crüe.

    The single is out now, and a music video is set to premiere on May 26th. After that, fans can join a premiere-exclusive YouTube “afterparty” featuring a discussion with Def Leppard about their new album.

    Advertisement

    Diamond Star Halos marks Def Leppard’s first new studio LP in nearly seven years, following 2015’s self-titled effort. Per the press release, the LP was inspired by ’70s glam-rock artists such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott the Hoople. The album title itself pays homage to the lyrics in the classic T. Rex song “Bang a Gong (Get It On).”

    Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen
     Editor's Pick
    Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen Talk New Album Diamond Star Halos, 2022 Stadium Tour, and More

    Meanwhile, the aforementioned North American stadium tour — which was postponed twice due to the pandemic — is finally set to kick off on June 16th in Atlanta, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Joining Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on the bill are Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts.

    Stream “Fire It Up” below, followed by our recent video Zoom interview with Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen. Pre-order Diamond Star Halos via Amazon or other outlets.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

four tet looking at my pager new single 3lw sample no more (baby i'ma do right) stream

Four Tet Shares New Single "Looking at Your Pager": Stream

May 20, 2022

faouzia citizens

Faouzia Breaks Down Debut Project CITIZENS Track by Track: Exclusive

May 20, 2022

classless act vince neil

Classless Act Unveil Self-Titled Track Featuring Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil: Stream

May 20, 2022

post malone chip n dale rescue rangers theme song reboot stream soundtrack

Post Malone Revamps "Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers Theme" for Live-Action Reboot: Stream

May 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Def Leppard Unleash New Song "Fire It Up": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale