Def Leppard Perform Classic Songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Watch

Def Leppard brought the rock to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage on Wednesday night (May 25th). In addition to performing one of their new singles, “Take What You Want,” on the late-night program, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers played three classics off-air for a bonus YouTube-only set.

The off-air set was comprised of massive hits “Rock of Ages,” “Hysteria” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” as the veteran UK rockers offered a taste of what’s to come on their upcoming co-headlining 2022 North American stadium tour with Mötley Crüe. That outing kicks off June 16th in Atlanta, and runs through a September 9th show in Las Vegas, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Def Leppard will be releasing their new album, Diamond Star Halos, this Friday (May 27th). In addition to “Take What You Want,” the band has unveiled the singles “Kick” and “Fire It Up.”

Singer Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen recently chatted with Heavy Consequence over Zoom to discuss the album and the stadium tour. Collen told us of the tour, which has been twice postponed due to the pandemic, “We’ve been excited obviously for two years,” with Elliott adding, “It’s something we’re really, really looking forward to.”

As of this posting, the official Kimmel YouTube channel has not posted the performance of “Take What You Want,” but has shared the three-song off-air set of “Rock of Ages,” “Hysteria” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me.” Watch it below, along with our aforementioned interview with Joe Elliott and Phil Collen. Pick up tickets to the North American stadium tour here.