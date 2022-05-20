Menu
Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter Is “Not Ready to Leave the Country Yet,” Will Sit Out European Tour

The guitarist has previously expressed anti-vax beliefs

deftones stephen carpenter sitting out uk european tour
Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter (photo by Johnny Perilla)
May 20, 2022 | 3:14pm ET

    Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter has elected to sit out the band’s upcoming UK and European tour dates, saying he’s “not ready” to leave the United States yet.

    Carpenter posted a video statement on Deftones’ Twitter, explaining that he made his decision based on “everything going on in the world.” It’s worth noting that Carpenter expressed staunch anti-vax sentiments in the past, and would likely have a difficult time traversing European countries is he’s indeed unvaccinated against COVID-19.

    Carpenter’s full video statement reads as follows:

    “Hey, everyone, it’s Steph. As much as I would love to be on the road with my brothers right now, playing for all of our incredible international fans, I have chosen to remain playing domestically for now. With everything going on in the world, I’m just not ready to leave home or the country yet.

    But for now, our great friend from Sacramento, Lance, will be fulfilling my duties. Give him some love, have a great time. I wish I could see every one of you — thanks for understanding.”

    Related Video

    Considering how vital Carpenter’s guitar playing is to Deftones’ sound and identity, the news is likely to be met with disappointment for the band’s fans across the Atlantic. Heavy Consequence just caught Deftones’ show in New York City this past weekend, and the veteran alt-metal act sounded in top form.

    That said, it isn’t necessarily a surprising development.

    Headlines involving Carpenter have been tied to his bizarre beliefs. In addition to his anti-vax and COVID-truther theories, he has also suggested that the Earth is flat and that 9/11 didn’t happen. Deftones frontman Chino Moreno believes his longtime bandmate’s conspiratorial ideas likely stem from excessive “weed” and “paranoia.” This appears to be the first time those beliefs have affected the band in a professional capacity.

    As Carpenter mentioned, “Lance” will be handling lead guitar duties on the UK/European outing, which kicks off June 4th at the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany. “Lance” is Lance Jackman, who’s actually been performing additional guitar with the band on their current US tour. He’s not the only new touring member of Deftones, who recently replaced longtime bassist Sergio Vega with Fred Sablan.

    Deftones Stephen Carpenter conspiracy theories
    Watch Carpenter’s video address below, and pick up tickets to Deftones’ remaining US dates and upcoming UK/European shows via Ticketmaster.

