With our Track by Track series, we ask artists to give insights into every song on their newest release. Today, Delta Spirit aren’t just giving us the inside scoop on One Is One, they’re giving us an early listen to the full album.

Delta Spirit returned from a six-year hiatus in 2020 with What Is There, a statement piece of a comeback LP. Without any in-person promotion or touring to be had while much of the industry was shut down, the band began working on a follow-up before the album was even out. Today, Delta Spirit are sharing an early listen at those efforts, debuting their new record, One Is One, ahead of its official release.

Written in the summer of ’20 and eventually finalized during sessions in New York and Vermont, One Is One was produced by the band alongside Jason Kingsland (Band of Horses), with Matt Pence (Jason Isbell) handling mixing. As always, the 10-tracks find Delta Spirit in adventurous form, exploring elements both classic and unpredictable.

There’s a heavy electronic touch, with synths leading the way on songs like “Villains” and the dark, dance-y vibes of the title track. “What’s Done Is Done” gives fans their dose of rollicking guitar licks and driving vocals, while “Jane Pauley” delivers thoughtful, surprising Americana. All of it feels considered yet cinematic, whether it’s the epic “The Beginning” or the pastoral “Thoughts on Seneca.”

Though there’s no need to take our word for it: You can listen to One Is One before its May 20th release via the YouTube playlist below. Then, read a complete Track by Track breakdown from Delta Spirit’s own Matthew Logan Vasquez and Kelly Winrich.

Pre-orders for the album are available at New West Records.

“Villains”:

“Villains” is about finding love, and growing up to keep it. I was an absolute mess when I first met my wife. We were just friends for three years before it was even in the realm of possibility that we’d get together. Nayarit is a region in Mexico where I convinced her to be my girlfriend. It’s a special memory I think about often and wanted to commemorate it. — Matthew Logan Vasquez

“One Is One”:

“One Is One” is about creating a daily practice of spirituality. Nothing too fancy, just something simple that works. Deciding to have a grateful outlook can do wonders. — M.L.V.

