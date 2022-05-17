Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Devil Master Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

In support of their new album Ecstasies of Never Ending Night

devil master 2022 tour
Devil Master (photo by Cecil Shang Whaley)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 17, 2022 | 2:22pm ET

    Devil Master will embark on the Summer 2022 “Hungry Jaws of Hell” North American tour in support of their recently released new album, Ecstasies of Never Ending Night.

    The Philadelphia outfit, which combines black metal with punk sensibilities, will hit the road starting July 8th with an appearance at Necro Fest in Brooklyn, New York. The itinerary runs through a July 23rd show in Washington, D.C. and is highlighted by a trio of Midwest shows with Hulder in the middle of the outing. Tickets for Devil Master’s upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    In addition to their own headlining shows, Devil Master will then take on a major support role for My Chemical Romance on three bills: Philadelphia (August 29th), Houston (September 27th), and Dallas (September 28th).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The headlining tour and MCR support slots are a big step in Devil Master’s burgeoning career. The band just released its sophomore LP Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, a “more mature and self-confident” record in the group’s own words. On the US black metal front, Devil Master are quickly becoming one of the prime rising acts, along with the aforementioned Hulder.

    devil master ecstasies of never ending night
     Editor's Pick
    Devil Master Announce New Album, Unveil Video for “Acid Black Mass”: Stream

    You can view the full list of Devil Master’s North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Devil Master’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    07/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Necrofest
    07/09 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
    07/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
    07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Dominion Tavern
    07/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    07/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
    07/14 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Foundry
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge ^
    07/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Black Circle ^
    07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room ^
    07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Drk Mttr
    07/19 – TBD
    07/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs
    07/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
    07/22 – Richmond, VA @ Warehouse
    07/23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    08/29 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
    09/27 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center *
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

    Advertisement

    ^ = w/ Hulder
    * = w/ Devil Master

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Animal Collective Announce Even More 2022 Tour Dates, Share "Cherokee (Dennis Bovell Remix)": Stream

May 17, 2022

eric clapton positive covid-19 postpones shows anti-vax

Vaccine Skeptic Eric Clapton Postpones Concerts After Testing Positive for COVID-19

May 17, 2022

Slothrust Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

May 17, 2022

boris heavy rocks 2022

Boris Announce New Album and 2022 North American Tour, Share "She Is Burning": Stream

May 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Devil Master Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale