Devil Master Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

Devil Master will embark on the Summer 2022 “Hungry Jaws of Hell” North American tour in support of their recently released new album, Ecstasies of Never Ending Night.

The Philadelphia outfit, which combines black metal with punk sensibilities, will hit the road starting July 8th with an appearance at Necro Fest in Brooklyn, New York. The itinerary runs through a July 23rd show in Washington, D.C. and is highlighted by a trio of Midwest shows with Hulder in the middle of the outing. Tickets for Devil Master’s upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

In addition to their own headlining shows, Devil Master will then take on a major support role for My Chemical Romance on three bills: Philadelphia (August 29th), Houston (September 27th), and Dallas (September 28th).

The headlining tour and MCR support slots are a big step in Devil Master’s burgeoning career. The band just released its sophomore LP Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, a “more mature and self-confident” record in the group’s own words. On the US black metal front, Devil Master are quickly becoming one of the prime rising acts, along with the aforementioned Hulder.

You can view the full list of Devil Master’s North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Devil Master’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

07/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Necrofest

07/09 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

07/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Dominion Tavern

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

07/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

07/14 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Foundry

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge ^

07/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Black Circle ^

07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room ^

07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Drk Mttr

07/19 – TBD

07/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs

07/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

07/22 – Richmond, VA @ Warehouse

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

08/29 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

09/27 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center *

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

^ = w/ Hulder

