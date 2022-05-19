Diana Ross Teams Up with Tame Impala for Minions Soundtrack Single “Turn Up the Sunshine”: Stream

The upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru has a surprisingly stacked soundtrack roster, and at the center of it all is “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a brand new song by Diana Ross in collaboration with Tame Impala. Listen to the shimmering single below.

With slap-bass funk and a singalong chorus, “Turn Up the Sunshine” maintains the grooves of Diana Ross’ classic material while boasting a fresh psychedelia that only Kevin Parker could provide. Ross is appropriately upbeat in the single, comforting listeners with such pleasantries as “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel if you stay on track.”

This retro-recent blend makes sense for the Minions soundtrack, which sees the biggest names in modern indie rock, pop, hip-hop, and R&B cover tracks from the 1960s and ’70s. Elsewhere on the album, St. Vincent covers Lipps Inc’s “Funkytown,” Phoebe Bridgers sings The Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love,” and H.E.R. takes on Sly and The Family Stone’s “Dance to the Music.” The soundtrack was produced by pop hitmaker Jack Antonoff, whose band Bleachers contributes a new version of John Lennon’s “Instant Karma.” The soundtrack arrives on July 1st, as does the Steve Carell-starring film. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last year, Ross released Thank You, her first album in 15 years. As for Tame Impala, Parker last delved into the world of kid’s entertainment by performing with The Wiggles. The most recent Minions movie was 2017’s Despicable Me 3.