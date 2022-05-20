Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Doja Cat Cancels All Tour Dates to Recover from Throat Surgery

"My tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long" she wrote on social media

doja cat throat surgery tour dates cancel the weeknd vape tonsils
Doja Cat, photo by Jamal Peters
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2022 | 4:14pm ET

    Doja Cat has cancelled all upcoming tour dates in order to recover from throat surgery.

    “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap,” she wrote in a social media statement on May 20th. “The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour.”

    Yesterday, May 19th, the pop star tweeted that she had just undergone surgery on her left tonsil. “My tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she said.

    Related Video

    As she explained, the doctor “poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok.” She added, “im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that.” It’s unclear when the second surgery will take place.

    Advertisement

    Doja Cat was set as one of the headliners at Lollapalooza 2022, and she had been scheduled to hit the road with The Weeknd on his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour beginning in July. It’s unclear if this surgery will affect her other big upcoming collaboration: namely, Mexican Pizza: The Musicalwhich co-stars Dolly Parton, and which is scheduled to  go down May 26th on TikTok.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

seventeen tour

SEVENTEEN Announce WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - NORTH AMERICA

May 19, 2022

menzingers 2022 tour

The Menzingers Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with Touché Amoré and Screaming Females

May 19, 2022

The Smile Friend of a Friend New Song Live encore setlist Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood Tom Skinner Radiohead European Tour Tickets

The Smile Unveil New Song "Friend of a Friend": "We Literally Wrote It Today": Watch

May 19, 2022

kendrick lamar gorillaz lady gaga the shins tours tickets concerts on sale

Tours On Sale This Week: Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, The Shins, Lady Gaga, and More

May 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Doja Cat Cancels All Tour Dates to Recover from Throat Surgery

Menu Shop Search Sale