Doja Cat and Dolly Parton to Star in Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza: The Musical

Last month, using the power of rap and good old fashioned TikTok marketing, Doja Cat blessed us all by convincing Taco Bell to bring back the delectable Mexican Pizza. Now, the music, internet, and fast food worlds are combining even further with Mexican Pizza: The Musical, a forthcoming production following the meal’s resurrection starring not only Doja herself, but also… Dolly Parton?

Described as a “satirical musical about the ‘harrowing’ story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza,” Mexican Pizza: The Musical was written by Hannah Friedman and features original music by songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. For those not extremely online, the “harrowing” story began in March, when Doja Cat posted a video to TikTok in which she rapped, “I got beans, I need meat/ I need a shell with the sauce and cheese,” before adding the wonderful SpongeBob interpolation, “Mexican pizza is the pizza for you and me.” Then, at Coachella, the rapper announced that the item really was returning.

It’s worth noting that Doja prefaced her rap with a different TikTok explaining that the “fucking jingle” was contractual, and even claimed that she made the song “terrible on purpose.” Of course, that didn’t stop the internet from eating it up, with one creator, Victor Kunda, making his own viral video hypothesizing what the choreography to a Mexican Pizza musical would look like — inspiring Doja Cat to make the musical a reality. It’s unclear what role future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and noted Taco Bell fan Parton will play in the clip, but hopefully Kunda, who is also set to appear, contributed its real choreography.

Advertisement

Related Video

Mexican Pizza: The Musical premieres exclusively on TikTok on May 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, while the actual Mexican Pizza returns to Taco Bell menus on May 19th. Doja Cat previously marked her partnership with Taco Bell by covering Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” for the chain’s Super Bowl commercial, a left field release we dubbed Song of the Week. More recently, she dropped Rap Song of the Week “Vegas,” which appears on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic Elvis.