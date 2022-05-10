Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Doja Cat and Dolly Parton to Star in Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza: The Musical

The return of the fast food classic is getting its own star-studded TikTok

doja cat dolly parton mexican pizza musical
Doja Cat (photo by Travis Ball) and Dolly Parton (photo by Ben Kaye)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 10, 2022 | 10:05am ET

    Last month, using the power of rap and good old fashioned TikTok marketing, Doja Cat blessed us all by convincing Taco Bell to bring back the delectable Mexican Pizza. Now, the music, internet, and fast food worlds are combining even further with Mexican Pizza: The Musical, a forthcoming production following the meal’s resurrection starring not only Doja herself, but also… Dolly Parton?

    Described as a “satirical musical about the ‘harrowing’ story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza,” Mexican Pizza: The Musical was written by Hannah Friedman and features original music by songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. For those not extremely online, the “harrowing” story began in March, when Doja Cat posted a video to TikTok in which she rapped, “I got beans, I need meat/ I need a shell with the sauce and cheese,” before adding the wonderful SpongeBob interpolation, “Mexican pizza is the pizza for you and me.” Then, at Coachella, the rapper announced that the item really was returning.

    It’s worth noting that Doja prefaced her rap with a different TikTok explaining that the “fucking jingle” was contractual, and even claimed that she made the song “terrible on purpose.” Of course, that didn’t stop the internet from eating it up, with one creator, Victor Kunda, making his own viral video hypothesizing what the choreography to a Mexican Pizza musical would look like — inspiring Doja Cat to make the musical a reality. It’s unclear what role future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and noted Taco Bell fan Parton will play in the clip, but hopefully Kunda, who is also set to appear, contributed its real choreography.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Mexican Pizza: The Musical premieres exclusively on TikTok on May 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, while the actual Mexican Pizza returns to Taco Bell menus on May 19th. Doja Cat previously marked her partnership with Taco Bell by covering Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” for the chain’s Super Bowl commercial, a left field release we dubbed Song of the Week. More recently, she dropped Rap Song of the Week “Vegas,” which appears on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic Elvis

    @dojacat

    ? original sound - Doja Cat
    @victor.kunda

    Mexican Pizza: The Musical by Doja Cat.

    ? original sound - VICTOR KUNDA

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bono surrender memoir u2 songs

Bono Announces New Memoir Surrender Breaking Down U2 Songs

May 10, 2022

Sean Diddy Combs Love Motown Records Album Ethiopia Habtemariam

Sean "Diddy" Combs Forms R&B Label with Motown, Announces New Album

May 10, 2022

the darkness jon bon jovi vocal issues

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins on Jon Bon Jovi's Recent Vocal Issues: "It's Not Fun to Watch This"

May 10, 2022

ezra furman announces new album all of us in flames single forever in sunset stream release date watch stream tracklist indie rock news

Ezra Furman Announces New Album All of Us in Flames, Shares "Forever in Sunset": Stream

May 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Doja Cat and Dolly Parton to Star in Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza: The Musical

Menu Shop Search Sale