Dolly Parton to Star in NBC Holiday Special Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

NBC intends to have a Dolly Jolly Christmas this year. According to Deadline, the country legend and general national treasure is set to star in Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, a new holiday special airing on the network.

As stated in its official description, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.” The meta special will offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s production and “rehearsal chaos” as Parton “finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men.

“When it’s time for her big special to air live,” the statement continues, “a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will be written by David Rambo, who will executive produce the project alongside Parton and Sam Haskell. Billy Levin and Bobby Kelly will serve as producers, while Hudson Hickman will co-executive produce. The project comes from Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Parton signed a deal with NBC in 2015 to develop a series of TV movies based on her life and music. That year, the network premiered Coat Of Many Colors, while Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love arrived in 2016. In 2020, she played a literal angel in Netflix’s Christmas on the Square.

It’s been a big year for Parton, who earlier this month officially achieved rock star status with her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination. In addition to a Christmas special, the musician and actress will soon appear alongside Doja Cat in, of all things, a highly produced TikTok video chronicling the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, as well as a film adaptation of her novel Run Rose Run.