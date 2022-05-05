Dolly Parton on Rock Hall Induction: “I Guess I’m a Rock Star Now”

Dolly Parton made headlines when she bowed out of the running for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, claiming she didn’t feel she had earned the nomination. But when the Rock Hall stood its ground, officially inducting Parton into the 2022 class alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar, the beloved artist accepted her fate, proclaiming, “I guess I’m a rock star now.”

“I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did,” Parton told Billboard. “I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard.”

What Parton later learned was that the Rock Hall honors trailblazers of all genres, which is why artists like Johnny Cash, JAY-Z, and Aretha Franklin are enshrined in the institution. Yet, despite her indisputable impact as a country artist, Parton said she now plans to record a proper rock album — and she might even enlist her friends in The Rolling Stones to help out.

“I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction,'” Parton said. “That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick’s guys up there to help me sing it.” The artist went on to ponder the idea of teaming up with several rock legends to record an album of covers, complete with a handful of original songs, in order to overcome her accidental controversy. A Dolly-Stones collaboration sounds great and all, but here’s hoping the artist takes up Steve Albini on his offer to produce her rock debut.

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5th. It will be simulcast live on SiriusXM, with a television broadcast on HBO and HBO Max airing at a later date.

In other Dolly news, the songwriter pledged to cover 100% of college tuition for all employees at her Dollywood amusement park, and she recently signed on to star in a film adaptation of Run Rose Run, the novel she wrote with James Patterson.

