Florence Pugh Gets to the Bottom of Harry Styles’ Secret Life in Trailer for Don’t Worry Darling: Watch

The psychological thriller is directed by Olivia Wilde and also stars Chris Pine and Gemma Chan

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling (Warner Bros.
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling (Warner Bros.
May 2, 2022 | 12:16pm ET

    Last week, Olivia Wilde presented her new film, Don’t Worry Darling, during a presentation at CinemaCon — and got served by her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, in the process. Now, the full trailer for the film has been uploaded online, and can be seen below (sans the threat of being interrupted by a process server).

    A psychological thriller set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.  Styles plays Jack, a member of a secret operation known as the Victory Project. Pugh portrays Jack’s wife, Alice, who disregards her restrictive housewife duties in order to get to the bottom of her husband’s activities.

    The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself. A release date has been set for September 23rd, 2022 through Warner Bros. Pictures.

    Shia LaBeouf was originally supposed to play the role of Jack, but later departed the project after clashing with the cast and crew. Styles was tapped to star in his place, and as fate would have it, he and Wilde struck up a relationship on set and are now dating.

    Don’t Worry Darling marks Styles’ first major on-screen role since appearing in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in 2017. ***Spoiler*** Styles did make a mid-credits cameo in Marvel’s Eternals as Eros / Starfox, and it’s been suggested that he could eventually star in his own MCU movie.

Florence Pugh Gets to the Bottom of Harry Styles' Secret Life in Trailer for Don't Worry Darling: Watch

