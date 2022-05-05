Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dr. John’s Posthumous Album Gets Title, Release Date

Things Happen That Way is out in September

dr john posthumous album things happen that way jazz music
Dr. John and producer Shane Theriot, photo by Sandrine Lee
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 5, 2022 | 3:38pm ET

    When he died of a heart attack in 2019, New Orleans music legend Dr. John was in the midst of working on an album. Now three years after his passing, that LP has finally been given a title and posthumous release date: Things Happen That Way is due out on September 23rd via Rounder Records.

    At 10 tracks long, Things Happen That Way is composed of some of the final tracks Dr. John — real name Mac Rebennack — ever wrote, as well as a slew of covers by some of his most admired forebears. Encapsulating his musical journey through New Orleans funk, boogie woogie, jazz, psychedelic, and pop standard, the record was co-produced by Dr. John and guitarist Shane Theriot, and cut in Dr. John’s native New Orleans throughout 2018. Dr. John’s daughter Karla R. Pratt also serves as executive producer.

    Things Happen That Way will see Dr. John put his own spin on beloved classics like Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “Ramblin’ Man,” Jack Clement’s “Guess Things Happen That Way” (made famous by Johnny Cash), and Willie Nelson’s “Funny How Time Slips Away.” Nelson himself also appears on the record, duetting with Dr. John on the Gospel classic “Gimme That Old Time Religion.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Years ago [Dr. John] talked about how hip Hank Williams was,”  Pratt said in a statement. “He loved how simple yet emotionally complex Hank’s songs are, that they have a hook with a twist. For this album inspired by listening to the Louisiana Hayride [radio show] and icons of country and western, he was excited to do songs in a way that evokes emotion that sticks with you long after one of the songs — done his soulful way — is played.”

    But there’s plenty of heartfelt original material on Things Happen That Way, too: “From a different vantage point and an older stage in his life, this album is truly his most intimate, with original songs as his ‘curve balls,'” Pratt adds.

    Elsewhere in Dr. John news, his life story is set to be translated to the big screen in an upcoming biopic directed by his collaborator and Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Harry Styles 2022 tour dates

Harry Styles to Play Multi-Date Residencies in New York, Los Angeles, and More

May 5, 2022

taylor swift this love taylor's version 1989 the summer i turned pretty soundtrack trailer

Taylor Swift Teases "This Love (Taylor's Version)," and We Can Almost Taste 1989 (Taylor's Version)

May 5, 2022

asap rocky rihanna dmb new song video stream

A$AP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna in New "D.M.B." Video: Watch

May 5, 2022

Anderson Paak KPOPS! Direct Directorial Debut Star Film Movie Apeshit

Anderson .Paak to Star in and Direct First Feature Film K-POPS!

May 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dr. John's Posthumous Album Gets Title, Release Date

Menu Shop Search Sale