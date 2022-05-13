Menu
Dune Rats Premiere Video for New Song “Melted Into Two”: Stream

The Australian punk outfit's new album Real Rare Whale is out July 29th

dune rats melted into two
Dune Rats (photo by Tom Healy)
May 13, 2022 | 6:00am ET

    Australia’s Dune Rats have unveiled a romantic video for their new song “Melted Into Two,” which is premiering exclusively via Heavy Consequence. The tune will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Real Rare Whale, arriving on July 29th.

    Fun is the name of the game for this punk trio, and “Melted Into Two” perfectly captures their upbeat vibe. The band’s sing-along power pop is driven by earnest vocals and big garage-rock chords in the vein of Ty Segall and Redd Kross.

    Considering Dune Rats propensity for tongue-in-cheek shenanigans, the video for “Melted Into Two” is actually quite adorable. It follows a real-life couple — Kell and Ellie — who’ve fallen in love.

    “The clip was a product of Dunies witnessing a real life love story unfold between Brett’s sister Kell and her partner Ellie, who’s connection perfectly articulated the meaning of the song,” said singer-guitarist Danny Beusa. “Drawing inspiration from AIR’s classic film clip for ‘All I Need,’ we wanted to tell the story of two people complimenting each other so much that they could melt into the one. You could feel this way about a close friend, lover or new acquaintance.”

    The song certainly makes a fitting soundtrack to Kell and Ellie’s story. The clip begins with a documentary-style interview, as they recall how they met one another. Then, after a bit of skateboarding and lazing around, the two finally end up onstage at a Dune Rats show, as the video comes full circle.

    “It’s really cool to see the genuine stoke Kell and Ellie have for each-others creativity and skill with the hobbies they share in life, they perfectly highlight that ever attracting balance between skate and music culture,” said bassist Brett Jansh.

    Added drummer BC Michaels: “We were stoked to be able to film something so intimate and precious to someone close to us. Being Brett’s sister, Kell has been a part of Dunies world from the start … [having] played shows together, with her band Totty, written tunes and had Kell jump on stage to feature in songs. So it’s been awesome to see the person she’s grown into and have a small part feature in the clip.”

    You can pre-order Dune Rats’ forthcoming album, Real Rare Whale, at this location. Below you can stream the clip for “Melted into Two.”

