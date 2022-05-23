Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Echo and the Bunnymen Announce 2022 North American Tour

Including stops in Austin, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and Philadelphia

echo bunnymen 2022 tour dates
Echo and the Bunnymen, photo by Roger Sargent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 23, 2022 | 3:06pm ET

    Echo and the Bunnymen will celebrate their 40th anniversary by embarking on a North American tour in Summer 2022.

    Titled “Celebrating 40 Years of Magical Songs,” the trek kicks off on August 15th in Atlanta and includes stops in Austin, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and Philadelphia. It will wrap in Washington, DC on September 17th.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    “I can’t wait for this upcoming tour of America and Toronto. It will be a continuation of the UK tour we did in February/March of this year which was my favourite ever tour,” said frontman Ian McCulloch in a statement. “Some new magical ingredient had been added to the starlight and the moonbeams and the angels and the devils that live inside the songs.”

    Advertisement

    He added, “I love, and the band love touring around America at any time but the experiences of special night after special night in the UK makes me certain we will take the shows up another level or two in the USA. See you soon.”

    In advance of the tour, Echo and the Bunnymen will open for the Rolling Stones at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium in June and make a handful of festival appearances. The group’s last album was The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon in 2018.

    Echo and the Bunnymen 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium *
    06/24 – Oostende, BE @ Sinners Day Summer
    07/01 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Sign of the Times Festival
    08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    08/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    08/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    08/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre
    08/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    08/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    08/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
    08/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
    09/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Centre
    09/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    09/06 – Minneapolis, IL @ The Fillmore
    09/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    09/09 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall
    09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    09/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    09/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    10/24 – Oostende, BE @ Sinner’s Day Winter

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Rolling Stones

    echo bunnymen 2022 north american tour dates celebrating 40 years of magical songs poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

alex g blessing tour new song north american dates tickets stream listen

Alex G Announces North American Tour, Shares New Song "Blessing": Stream

May 23, 2022

Ozuna 2022

Ozuna Announces 2022 US Tour

May 23, 2022

paolo nutini through echoes lose it last night in the bittersweet new album new single stream rock music news tracklist artwork

How to Get Tickets to Paolo Nutini's 2022 Tour Dates

May 21, 2022

SEVENTEEN 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to SEVENTEEN's 2022 Tour

May 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Echo and the Bunnymen Announce 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale