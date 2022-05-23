Echo and the Bunnymen Announce 2022 North American Tour

Echo and the Bunnymen will celebrate their 40th anniversary by embarking on a North American tour in Summer 2022.

Titled “Celebrating 40 Years of Magical Songs,” the trek kicks off on August 15th in Atlanta and includes stops in Austin, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and Philadelphia. It will wrap in Washington, DC on September 17th.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

“I can’t wait for this upcoming tour of America and Toronto. It will be a continuation of the UK tour we did in February/March of this year which was my favourite ever tour,” said frontman Ian McCulloch in a statement. “Some new magical ingredient had been added to the starlight and the moonbeams and the angels and the devils that live inside the songs.”

He added, “I love, and the band love touring around America at any time but the experiences of special night after special night in the UK makes me certain we will take the shows up another level or two in the USA. See you soon.”

In advance of the tour, Echo and the Bunnymen will open for the Rolling Stones at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium in June and make a handful of festival appearances. The group’s last album was The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon in 2018.

Echo and the Bunnymen 2022 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium *

06/24 – Oostende, BE @ Sinners Day Summer

07/01 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Sign of the Times Festival

08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre

08/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

08/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

08/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Centre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/06 – Minneapolis, IL @ The Fillmore

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/24 – Oostende, BE @ Sinner’s Day Winter

* = w/ Rolling Stones