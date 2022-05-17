Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Unveils New Song “Underwater”: Stream

Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser has shared her new single “Underwater,” which is taken from her Sun’s Signature project with partner and Massive Attack drummer Damon Reece. Take a listen below.

To help fill out the track, the duo recruited former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, whose contributions slot into a soundscape containing a swelling sonic blend of woodwinds, strings, and keys that only serve to complement Fraser’s powerful voice floating above it all. “Bluebirds take all of the consciousness,” she sings. “To where the elemental merges with beyond.”

Like the other four songs on the Sun’s Signature EP, “Underwater” has been floating around in some form or another since the Cocteau Twins broke up in 1997, having been first released as a limited single in 2000. It comes on the heels of “Golden Air,” which marked Fraser’s first new music in 13 years.

The physical edition of the EP will be out on June 18th via Partisan Records as part of Record Store Day, with a digital release out sometime in July. Pre-orders are available here.

Fraser has made a few musical guest appearances in recent years: In 2021, she contributed vocals to a reimagining of Oneohtrix Point Never’s song “Tales from the Trash Stratum” after appearing on Shiver, the solo album from Sigur Ros’ Jónsi, one year earlier.