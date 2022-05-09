Elizabeth Olsen Doesn’t Like Marvel Movies But Says MCU Critics Disrespect Crew

Elizabeth Olsen, who has played Wanda Maximoff in Marvel entries ranging from 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier to 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, told The Independent that while she personally doesn’t enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she thinks prominent critics like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola are disrespecting the crew who bring the MCU to life.

“Honestly, the Marvel movie magic is lost on me now, which is too bad,” she said. “I have to get my kicks elsewhere.”

But when Olsen was asked about comments made by Scorsese (he said superhero movies are “theme parks” and “not cinema”) or Coppola (he claimed the flicks are “one prototype made over and over and over again to look different”), she pushed back, saying she gets frustrated when people try to make the films “seem like a lesser type of art.”

“I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” Olsen said. “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators — I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects.”

As for the people in front of the camera, she admitted that those critics had some points. “From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening. But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people,” Olsen continued. “That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”

As for her own future in the MCU, Olsen remains open to a multiverse of possibilities. “I don’t know how big the plans actually are, but I’m down for anything as long as there’s a good idea attached to it,” she said.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now. It seems poised to enjoy a monster box office performance, which means the discourse around superhero movies and theatrical distribution isn’t going away any time soon. In December, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland pushed back against Scorsese, insisting that Marvel movies are “real art,” while last month director Paul Verhoeven said the films are “about crashing and blowing up… I don’t see any other thought.”