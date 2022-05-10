Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Will Be Allowed Back on Twitter

Musk says Twitter's decision to permanently ban Trump is "morally bad" and "foolish in the extreme"

donald trump elon musk twitter ban account unban truth social
Donald Trump and Elon Musk (photo by Duncan Hall)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 10, 2022 | 2:40pm ET

    Elon Musk says Donald Trump will be welcomed back to Twitter once he takes ownership of the social media platform later this year.

    Speaking at a Financial Times conference on Tuesday, Musk described Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump as “morally bad” and “foolish in the extreme.”

    “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake,” Musk said. “It alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Instead, Musk argued, by banning Trump, Twitter risked creating a “frankly worse” forum, where disagreeing voices never have an opportunity to engage.

    In fact, Musk said he will likely lift all permanent bans on Twitter, and instead issue temporary suspensions or hide individual posts for users who “say something that is illegal or otherwise just, you know, destructive to the world.” Musk believes “permanent bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter.”

    Donald Trump was booted from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube following the failed January 6th insurrection. For his part, the disgraced former president has said he has no plans to return to Twitter, as he is instead focused on running his own failing platform, TRUTH Social. Of course, when has Trump ever been one to tell the truth?

    Advertisement

     

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

apple ipod discontinued

Apple iPod Officially Discontinued After 20 Years

May 10, 2022

elon musk monetize twitter

Elon Musk Might Start Charging You to Embed or Quote Tweets

May 1, 2022

elon musk twitter mass deactivations purchase buy users leave conservative liberal

Twitter Acknowledges Mass Deactivations Following Elon Musk Purchase

April 27, 2022

jack dorsey radiohead elon musk twitter everything in its own place buy purchase

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Posts Radiohead Song to Express Feelings About Elon Musk

April 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Will Be Allowed Back on Twitter

Menu Shop Search Sale