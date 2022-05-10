Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Will Be Allowed Back on Twitter

Elon Musk says Donald Trump will be welcomed back to Twitter once he takes ownership of the social media platform later this year.

Speaking at a Financial Times conference on Tuesday, Musk described Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump as “morally bad” and “foolish in the extreme.”

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake,” Musk said. “It alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Instead, Musk argued, by banning Trump, Twitter risked creating a “frankly worse” forum, where disagreeing voices never have an opportunity to engage.

In fact, Musk said he will likely lift all permanent bans on Twitter, and instead issue temporary suspensions or hide individual posts for users who “say something that is illegal or otherwise just, you know, destructive to the world.” Musk believes “permanent bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter.”

Donald Trump was booted from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube following the failed January 6th insurrection. For his part, the disgraced former president has said he has no plans to return to Twitter, as he is instead focused on running his own failing platform, TRUTH Social. Of course, when has Trump ever been one to tell the truth?