Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Soundtrack Features Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Jack White, and More

Kacey Musgraves, Doja Cat, Eminem, and Denzel Curry also contribute

Tame Impala (photo by Ben Kaye), Stevie Nicks (photo by Ralph Arvesen), Jack White (photo by David James Swanson)
May 23, 2022 | 3:10pm ET

    If a soundtrack has both Elvis Presley’s and Baz Luhrmann’s names attached to it, chances are it’s gonna be good. Case in point: the OST to Luhrmann’s forthcoming biopic promises “original songs and recordings” by Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, and Jack White, just to name a few.

    Elvis will also feature contributions from Eminem, Denzel Curry, Diplo, Jazmine Sullivan, Gary Clark Jr., Måneskin. Kacey Musgraves previously revealed she would be covering “Can’t Help Falling In Love” for the soundtrack, while Doja Cat’s “Hound Dog”-sampling “Vegas” serves as the project’s first single.

    Of course, much of the soundtrack will come from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, as well as the man playing him, Austin Butler (who we’ve already heard do his best impression in the trailer). We’ll also hear model-turned-musician Alton Mason perform as Little Richard, while British R&B singer Yola nobly takes the role of Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

    Related Video

    Like Luhrmann’s 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby, it looks like Elvis’ soundtrack will offer a thrilling blend of old and new. Get ready to shake your hips when the film hits theaters on June 24th, and see the full list of artists we’ll hear on its soundtrack below.

    Aside from Butler, the Elvis cast includes Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker; Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley; Richard Roxburgh and Helen Thomson as Elvis’ father and mother; and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King.

