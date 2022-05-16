Menu
Eminem Tells Dr. Dre He Was Left “Speechless” by Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

The Rock Hall inductee previously placed the Compton MC "at the very, very top tier of lyricists"

Dr. Dre and Eminem (photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) and Kendrick Lamar (photo by David Brendan Hall)
May 16, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    Eminem took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Kendrick Lamars new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and by his own account, the Detroit rapper was left without words.

    Tagging his longtime collaborator, Dr. Dre, who signed Lamar to his imprint prior to 2012’s good kid, m.A.A.d City and has since co-released six projects including Mr. Morale, Eminem tweeted: “Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I’m speechless.” The typically unrestrained rapper kept his thoughts respectfully censored and notably brief, though there isn’t much higher praise that can top what he’s already put out there.

    Earlier this year, Em put Lamar “at the very, very top tier of lyricists” after previously adding Kendrick to his personal Greatest Rappers of All-Time list. Despite no response yet from Dre — who hasn’t posted on Twitter since promoting his career-spanning Super Bowl Halftime Show — it’s safe to assume the Doctor approves.

    Related Video

    The trio shared the stage at the Super Bowl in January along with Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak to showcase Dre’s collaborative-heavy catalog and all of its biggest breakout stars; Lamar and Eminem tag-teamed the finale, with the younger MC’s generation-defining “Alright” leading into Eminem’s now-iconic, knee-bending rendition of “Lose Yourself.” Following the performance and subsequent sales bump, Eminem earned his third RIAA-certified Diamond album and became the program’s top-awarded musician for singles in history.

    The Detroit rapper will next be enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class of inductees alongside Dolly Parton and Duran Duran. The debatably controversial decision was later defended by Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris, who called his music “a chest punch with a message.”

    Lamar has followed up Friday’s release, which was preceded only by the non-album track “The Heart Part 5,” with a video for “N95.” He also announced his 65-date “The Big Steppers Tour,” which will whisk him and his Grammy-winning cousin Baby Keem across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through the end of 2022. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

