Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eminem Shares 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of The Eminem Show: Stream

Featuring 18 bonus tracks

Eminem, photo by Natalie Somekh
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 26, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Newly inducted member of the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Eminem has reissued The Eminem Show with 18 bonus tracks for its 20th anniversary. Stream the LP below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The deluxe reissue includes B-sides, a previously unreleased song called “Jimmy, Brian and Mike,” a swath of live tracks, and eight instrumentals. These songs are tacked onto the original 20, which featured hit singles like “Without Me,” “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” and “Sing for the Moment.”

    Inspired by the Jim Carrey-starring film The Truman Show, the album saw Em exploring his place in hip-hop and the pressures of fame, while also going into political territory with criticism of George W. Bush, Lynne Cheney, and the War on Terror. It also marked the Detroit rapper’s leap into production, with much of the LP co-produced with longtime collaborator Jeff Bass.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Physical editions of The Eminem Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition) will be available later this year, including a 4xLP vinyl set, CD, and cassette.

    This past weekend, Em interrupted Pete Davidson’s final rap video on Saturday Night Live. In addition to being inducted into the Rock Hall, he recently became the RIAA’s most-awarded musician for singles in history. In February, he participated in a Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, the latter of whom Em publicly praised for his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

    The Eminem Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition) Artwork:

    eminem show 20th anniversary expanded edition artwork

    The Eminem Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition) Tracklist:
    01. Curtains Up (Skit)
    02. White America
    03. Business
    04. Cleanin’ Out My Closet
    05. Square Dance
    06. The Kiss (Skit)
    07. Soldier
    08. Say Goodbye Hollywood
    09. Drips
    10. Without Me
    11. Paul Rosenberg (Skit)
    12. Sing For The Moment
    13. Superman
    14. Hailie’s Song
    15. Steve Berman (Skit)
    16. When The Music Stops
    17. Say What You Say
    18. ‘Till I Collapse
    19. My Dad’s Gone Crazy
    20. Curtains Close

    Advertisement

    Bonus Tracks:
    01. Stimulate (B-side from “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” single)
    02. The Conspiracy Freestyle (Featuring 50 Cent) (B-side from the “Business” CD Maxi)
    03. Bump Heads (Featuring 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks) (B-side from the “Business” CD Maxi)
    04. Jimmy, Brian and Mike (Previously Unreleased)
    05. Freestyle (#1) (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999)
    06. Brain Damage (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999)
    07. Freestyle (#2) (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999)
    08. Just Don’t Give a Fuck (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999)
    09. The Way I Am (Live at the Fuji Rock Festival, 2001) (Featuring Proof)
    10. The Real Slim Shady (Live at the Fuji Rock Festival, 2001) (Featuring Proof)
    11. Business (Instrumental)
    12. Cleanin’ Out My Closet (Instrumental)
    13. Square Dance (Instrumental)
    14. Without Me (Instrumental)
    15. Sing For The Moment (Instrumental)
    16. Superman (Instrumental)
    17. Say What You Say (Instrumental)
    18. ‘Till I Collapse (Instrumental)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

m.i.a. new album mata announcement lead single the one stream

M.I.A. Announces Comeback Album MATA, Drops New Single "The One": Stream

May 26, 2022

beabadoobee lovesong new single beatopia indie rock pop music news listen stream

beabadoobee Shares New Single "Lovesong": Stream

May 26, 2022

sky ferreira don't forget new song stream

Sky Ferreira Returns with "Don't Forget," Her First New Single in Three Years: Stream

May 25, 2022

Mura Masa Announces New Album demon time, Shares "blessing me": Stream

May 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eminem Shares 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of The Eminem Show: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale