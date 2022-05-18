Adult Swim has announced its Season 6 pickup of The Eric Andre Show. The latest installment will feature our 2020 Comedian of the Year hosting a lineup of guests led by Natasha Lyonne and Jon Hamm.

Set to premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max in 2023, the new season will include other celebrities like Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Daymond John, and Meagan Good. “Season 666” will also feature musicians like Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, and Lil Yachty, with more names to be unveiled in the future.

A press release describes the season as “a fresh era of radical deconstruction and self-examination.” With André now ripped, oiled up, tanned, and ponytailed, viewers can expect more intense street bits and in-studio hijinks meant to throw celebrities off their game.

Advertisement

“Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can’t believe agreed to this,” said André in a statement.

Season 5 of The Eric Andre Show included memorable guest appearances from Grimes and John Cena. The latter participated in a viral stunt that inadvertently landed André in the hospital. It came on the heels of André’s first-ever Netflix stand-up special, Legalize Everything.

Since then, André has stayed busy with his hidden-camera prank feature Bad Trip and a recurring role in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. He also participated in an episode of Impractical Jokers.