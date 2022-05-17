Vaccine Skeptic Eric Clapton Postpones Concerts After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Eric Clapton, who vowed (and then broke the vow) to never perform at venues with vaccine requirements, has been forced to postpone two European tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from COVID having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” his team shared in a statement. “He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume travelling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course, the fans.”

The statement added that Clapton will “postpone the performances in Zurich on 17th May and Milan on 18th May, the present hope being to be able to resume the tour starting with the concerts in Bologna on 20th and 21st May.” The postponed dates are expected to be rescheduled within the next six months.

The 77-year-old rocker is hardly the first musician to become infected with the novel coronavirus. Besides that, he’s admitted to receiving at least one inoculating dose, and as experts have been cautioning for over a year now, even vaccinated people can catch and transmit the disease, though they are less likely to do both of those things, and their health outcomes will be better on average.

But he has also repeatedly used his platform to question the safety and effectiveness of vaccines while referring to the scientific consensus as “propaganda.” He claimed that after his initial vaccine dose, he experienced “severe reactions which lasted ten days,” and added, “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

Besides that, in 2020 he teamed up with Van Morrison for the abominable anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver,” and he has claimed that people worried about dying of COVID are suffering from “COVID Anxiety Syndrome.” So while we hope he makes a rapid and full recovery, we might also indulge in the smallest of smiles at his discomfort. Call it jabenfreude.

Many of Clapton’s peers have taken him to task for misusing his platform. Keith Richards implored him to “do as doctor says,” while Queen’s Brian May called him and other anti-vaxxers “fruitcakes.”