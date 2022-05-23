Evanescence Part Ways with Guitarist Jen Majura: “None of This Was My Decision”

Evanescence have parted ways with guitarist Jen Majura after seven years and will be revealing a new lineup ahead of their upcoming European tour and subsequent late Summer North American outing with Korn.

The surprising announcement came from a post on the band’s Instagram page. After bidding farewell to Majura, the group teased some “exciting news” about the new Evanescence lineup.

“It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways,” the band stated. “We will always love her and support her, and can’t wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.”

The statement continued, “We are hard at work rehearsing for our upcoming tour and will have some exciting news about the new lineup coming in the next few days, so stay tuned.”

While the post may imply that the decision to part ways was mutual, Majura later took to Twitter to clarify that she did not choose to leave the band.

“I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision!” Majura tweeted. “I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.”

Following a European run that launches on June 5th in Greece, frontwoman Amy Lee and company will join forces with Korn for a co-headlining North American tour that kicks off August 16th at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and wraps up September 16th at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Below you can see the respective social media posts from Evanescence and Jen Majura.