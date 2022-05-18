Oh God, We’ve Made a Playlist of Every Song Featured in a Marvel Movie or TV Show

This article is part of Consequence’s Marvel Pop Culture Week, examining all the ways in which the MCU invokes our world’s pop culture and creates its own. Here, we compiled a definitive playlist of every song used in a Marvel movie or TV show, so you don’t have to. (Spoiler alert: it’s not a short one.)

Some people might say that it’s absolutely bonkers to list every song in a Marvel movie or TV show. Would those people be right? Absolutely. Is that reason ever going to stop us over here at Consequence? Absolutely not. The below is an exhaustively researched, super-long playlist of (most) of the songs featured in the soundtrack of a Marvel film or TV show, compiled in an attempt to capture the unique way that music is used in the MCU.

In our research, we chose to focus on the MCU’s theatrically released films, plus its Disney+ series, as they are all tied together by a single megamind, Kevin Feige, and are thus certifiably canon.

How did we complete this wild task, you might ask? Two of Consequence’s bravest interns, Jonah Krueger and Rachael Crouch, led the way on compiling the list of songs, using a mix of IMDb and Tunefind to do so.

Abundant in the MCU are pop culture references galore, easter eggs, and hidden meanings. Given this, it stands to reason that a collection of fascinating things will pop up within its soundtracks, too. Iron Man 2’s classic rock motif taps into its themes of military industrialism, while Ant-Man’s perplexing mix of insect-based songs, children’s music, and The Cure underscores its protagonist’s wacky, idiosyncratic nature — there are endless new insights to be gleaned from this playlist.

Indeed, the sheer variety in this playlist is pretty astounding. And on one end, the implementation of easily identifiable, canonical artists (Bob Dylan, AC/DC, to name a few) in a franchise about the otherworldly is bound to provide it with a lot of connection to history and various social movements. On the other end, the use of less identifiable music — a piece of Bollywood score, “Swag Saha Nahi Jaye,” in Loki, for example, or French song “Sur Mon Ile De Reve” in Ant-Man and the Wasp — has the potential to connect the films to a culture or time period that might not have originally been on the viewer’s mind.

As you can see below, the genres included in this playlist are very wide-ranging, though with a clear emphasis on pop, hip-hop, and holiday music. (Holiday music being so popular is likely due to the influence of Hawkeye, which heavily emphasized seasonal classics in its soundtrack.) [Click to expand.]

Sadly, given the scope of this list, there are some songs we couldn’t locate on Spotify. We’ve made a list of those songs, though, so if you wish to seek them out elsewhere for the full auditory MCU experience, (and we absolutely recommend that you do), you can find them at the end of this page.

Check out the full playlist below, or visit it in spreadsheet form via this link.

Every Song Featured in a Marvel Movie or TV Show Playlist:

Iron Man – John O’Brien, Rick Boston (Iron Man)

Kool Katz – Chucho Merchan (Iron Man)

Over Under Around and Through – Joe Raposa (Iron Man 2)

Concerto in C Major for Flute and Harp – Mozart (Iron Man 2)

Sweet Betsy from Pike (Captain America: The First Avenger)

String Quartet No. 13 in A Minor Rosamunde – The Takácz Quartet (The Avengers)

We Cakin’ Up – Xzibit (Thor: The Dark World)

Golden Song – Sarah Jane Cion (Thor: The Dark World)

Great Intentions – Damato (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Pink Gorilla – HLM (Ant-Man)

Try to Remember – Hope Davis (Captain America: Civil War)

The Underdog (instrumental) – Spoon (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Maximum Effort – FlipBois (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Rise to the Top – Kill the Giant (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Do it Betta – Scip the Great (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

La Consequencia – SWJ Mafia (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Please Mr. Postman – Samuel L Jackson (Captain Marvel)

Atshan ya Zeina – Gawy (Black Widow)

A Whole New World – Awkwafina, Simiu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Old Town Road – Awkwafina, Simiu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing – Awkwafina, Simiu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Hotel California – Awkwafina, Simiu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

The Magic Number – De La Soul (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Love is a Game – Stan Erivan (What If…?)

How Bout U (instrumental) – Chick Norris (What If…?)

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear – Jerry Kalaf (Hawkeye)

Merry Christmas, Baby’s Coming Home – Luvenia Lewis (Hawkeye)

The Greatest – John Isaac Charles Coggins (Hawkeye)

O Tannenbaum – Tomahawk (Hawkeye)

O Christmas Tree (Russian) – Les Nouveaux Bohémians (Hawkeye)

Hung Hei – Linda Ko (Hawkeye)

Old-Fashioned Christmas – Jack Huddle (Hawkeye)

O Little Town of Bethlehem – The Aurora Carolers (Hawkeye)

A Letter to Santa – Chuck Hess (Hawkeye)

December the 24th – King Juju (Hawkeye)