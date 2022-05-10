Menu
Ezra Furman Announces New Album All of Us in Flames, Shares “Forever in Sunset”: Stream

Coming this August

Ezra Furman, photo by Tonje Thilesen
May 10, 2022 | 11:30am ET

    Ezra Furman has a new album on the horizon. The musician’s sixth solo album All of Us Flames is out August 26th via ANTI-, and as a preview, she’s shared the record’s lead single, “Forever in Sunset.”

    Produced by John Congleton and written mostly during the early stages of the pandemic, All of Us Flames is the third installment in Furman’s LP trilogy, preceded by 2018’s Transangelic Exodus and 2019’s Twelve Nudes. Thematically, the record is a celebration of the unique communities Furman belongs to — particularly being transgender and Jewish — and finding comfort in them, even as those communities continue to be threatened.

    “This is a first person plural album,” Furman writes in a press release. “It’s a queer album for the stage of life when you start to understand that you are not a lone wolf, but depend on finding your family, your people, how you work as part of a larger whole.”

    Related Video

    “Forever in Sunset” is a spot-on introduction to All of Us in Flames. Combining Furman’s love of Springsteen-like bravado and punky grit, the song is inspired by that persistent sense of apprehension that can loom after you’ve spent years feeling unsafe: “Do you remember when we thought the world was ending?/ Seems funny now,” Furman sings.

    “The biggest influence on the lyrics of this song is a conversation I had with a friend of mine,” Furman adds.”When COVID was first hitting, she was talking to me a lot about how ready she felt. She was like, ‘people who have been comfortable in life are freaking out right now. But queer people like me have been in crisis before. I grew up poor and my family kicked me out when I was a teenager. My world has already ended plenty of times before, and we queers know what to do: we take care of each other, we help each other out, we have a network of support for the crises we know will hit us from time to time.”

    Pre-orders for All of Us in Flames are ongoing. See the album’s artwork and tracklist, and watch the music video for “Forever in Sunset,” below.

    “Forever in Sunset” follows Furman’s previous single “Point Me Toward the Real,” which also appears on the album. Soon, she’ll head out on a North American tour, which you can get tickets for at Ticketmaster.

    All of Us Flames Artwork:

    All of Us Flames Tracklist:
    01. Train Comes Through
    02. Throne
    03. Dressed in Black
    04. Forever in Sunset
    05. Book of Our Names
    06. Point Me Toward the Real
    07. Lilac and Black
    08. Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club
    09. Poor Girl a Long Way from Heaven
    10. Temple of Broken Dreams
    11. I Saw the Truth Undressing
    12. Come Close

    Ezra Furman 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    05/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    05/26 – Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective
    05/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    05/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp
    05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    06/09 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    07/21 – Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival
    07/24 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
    08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^
    08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^
    08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater ^
    08/18 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
    08/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Festival
    09/12 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa !
    09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rec Room !
    09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch !
    09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s !
    09/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar !
    09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    09/19 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
    09/20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    09/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
    10/31 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
    11/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
    11/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
    11/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
    11/05 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
    11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaaal Kreutzberg
    11/07 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
    11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien
    11/09 – Graz, AT @ Dom Im Berg
    11/12 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
    11/13 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
    11/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
    11/16 – Brighton, UK @ St Georges Church
    11/17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
    11/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

    ^ = w/ Jack White
    ! = w/ Art Moore

