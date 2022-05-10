Ezra Furman Announces New Album All of Us in Flames, Shares “Forever in Sunset”: Stream

Ezra Furman has a new album on the horizon. The musician’s sixth solo album All of Us Flames is out August 26th via ANTI-, and as a preview, she’s shared the record’s lead single, “Forever in Sunset.”
Produced by John Congleton and written mostly during the early stages of the pandemic, All of Us Flames is the third installment in Furman’s LP trilogy, preceded by 2018’s Transangelic Exodus and 2019’s Twelve Nudes. Thematically, the record is a celebration of the unique communities Furman belongs to — particularly being transgender and Jewish — and finding comfort in them, even as those communities continue to be threatened.
“This is a first person plural album,” Furman writes in a press release. “It’s a queer album for the stage of life when you start to understand that you are not a lone wolf, but depend on finding your family, your people, how you work as part of a larger whole.”
“Forever in Sunset” is a spot-on introduction to All of Us in Flames. Combining Furman’s love of Springsteen-like bravado and punky grit, the song is inspired by that persistent sense of apprehension that can loom after you’ve spent years feeling unsafe: “Do you remember when we thought the world was ending?/ Seems funny now,” Furman sings.
“The biggest influence on the lyrics of this song is a conversation I had with a friend of mine,” Furman adds.”When COVID was first hitting, she was talking to me a lot about how ready she felt. She was like, ‘people who have been comfortable in life are freaking out right now. But queer people like me have been in crisis before. I grew up poor and my family kicked me out when I was a teenager. My world has already ended plenty of times before, and we queers know what to do: we take care of each other, we help each other out, we have a network of support for the crises we know will hit us from time to time.”
Pre-orders for All of Us in Flames are ongoing. See the album’s artwork and tracklist, and watch the music video for “Forever in Sunset,” below.
“Forever in Sunset” follows Furman’s previous single “Point Me Toward the Real,” which also appears on the album. Soon, she’ll head out on a North American tour, which you can get tickets for at Ticketmaster.
All of Us Flames Artwork:
All of Us Flames Tracklist:
01. Train Comes Through
02. Throne
03. Dressed in Black
04. Forever in Sunset
05. Book of Our Names
06. Point Me Toward the Real
07. Lilac and Black
08. Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club
09. Poor Girl a Long Way from Heaven
10. Temple of Broken Dreams
11. I Saw the Truth Undressing
12. Come Close
Ezra Furman 2022 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
05/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/26 – Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective
05/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp
05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/09 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
07/21 – Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival
07/24 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^
08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^
08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater ^
08/18 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Festival
09/12 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa !
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rec Room !
09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch !
09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s !
09/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar !
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/19 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
09/20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
09/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
10/31 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
11/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
11/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
11/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
11/05 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaaal Kreutzberg
11/07 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien
11/09 – Graz, AT @ Dom Im Berg
11/12 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
11/13 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
11/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
11/16 – Brighton, UK @ St Georges Church
11/17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
^ = w/ Jack White
! = w/ Art Moore