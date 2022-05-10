Ezra Furman Announces New Album All of Us in Flames, Shares “Forever in Sunset”: Stream

Ezra Furman has a new album on the horizon. The musician’s sixth solo album All of Us Flames is out August 26th via ANTI-, and as a preview, she’s shared the record’s lead single, “Forever in Sunset.”

Produced by John Congleton and written mostly during the early stages of the pandemic, All of Us Flames is the third installment in Furman’s LP trilogy, preceded by 2018’s Transangelic Exodus and 2019’s Twelve Nudes. Thematically, the record is a celebration of the unique communities Furman belongs to — particularly being transgender and Jewish — and finding comfort in them, even as those communities continue to be threatened.

“This is a first person plural album,” Furman writes in a press release. “It’s a queer album for the stage of life when you start to understand that you are not a lone wolf, but depend on finding your family, your people, how you work as part of a larger whole.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Forever in Sunset” is a spot-on introduction to All of Us in Flames. Combining Furman’s love of Springsteen-like bravado and punky grit, the song is inspired by that persistent sense of apprehension that can loom after you’ve spent years feeling unsafe: “Do you remember when we thought the world was ending?/ Seems funny now,” Furman sings.

“The biggest influence on the lyrics of this song is a conversation I had with a friend of mine,” Furman adds.”When COVID was first hitting, she was talking to me a lot about how ready she felt. She was like, ‘people who have been comfortable in life are freaking out right now. But queer people like me have been in crisis before. I grew up poor and my family kicked me out when I was a teenager. My world has already ended plenty of times before, and we queers know what to do: we take care of each other, we help each other out, we have a network of support for the crises we know will hit us from time to time.”

Pre-orders for All of Us in Flames are ongoing. See the album’s artwork and tracklist, and watch the music video for “Forever in Sunset,” below.

Advertisement

“Forever in Sunset” follows Furman’s previous single “Point Me Toward the Real,” which also appears on the album. Soon, she’ll head out on a North American tour, which you can get tickets for at Ticketmaster.

All of Us Flames Artwork:

All of Us Flames Tracklist:

01. Train Comes Through

02. Throne

03. Dressed in Black

04. Forever in Sunset

05. Book of Our Names

06. Point Me Toward the Real

07. Lilac and Black

08. Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club

09. Poor Girl a Long Way from Heaven

10. Temple of Broken Dreams

11. I Saw the Truth Undressing

12. Come Close

Ezra Furman 2022 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/26 – Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective

05/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/09 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

07/21 – Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival

07/24 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater ^

08/18 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Festival

09/12 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa !

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rec Room !

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch !

09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s !

09/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar !

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/19 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

09/20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

10/31 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

11/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

11/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

11/05 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaaal Kreutzberg

11/07 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien

11/09 – Graz, AT @ Dom Im Berg

11/12 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

11/13 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

11/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

11/16 – Brighton, UK @ St Georges Church

11/17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

Advertisement

^ = w/ Jack White

! = w/ Art Moore