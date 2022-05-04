Menu
Father John Misty Performs “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” on Fallon: Watch

A cinematic track from Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Father John Misty Kiss Me (I Loved You) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance watch
Father John Misty on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 4, 2022 | 10:12am ET

    Father John Misty appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, where he gave a cinematic performance of the Chloë and the Next 20th Century track “Kiss Me (I Loved You).” Watch a replay of the live cut below.

    Josh Tillman didn’t get the job done on his own, however, as he recruited a backing band and full ensemble including piano, strings, brass, and woodwinds to flesh out the densely packed instrumentation arranged by Jonathan Wilson in the recorded version. Clothed simply in a white t-shirt and black sports jacket, Tillman passionately delivered the lovesick lyrics with nuance and grace.

    Chloë and the Next 20th Century marks J. Tillman’s first studio album since 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. After announcing the LP by mailing fans a spoken-word vinyl detailing the project, he shared the singles “Funny Girl,” “Q4,” and “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” the latter of which he performed on Colbert.

    Next month, Father John Misty will pick up his tour in support of the album with a long string of dates across North America. Tickets to the tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

     

