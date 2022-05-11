Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie Announces New Album Songs Without Jokes, 2022 Tour

Bret McKenzie, of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, is stepping out on his own, and it’s no laughing matter. The New Zealand multi-hyphenate has announced his debut solo album, Songs Without Jokes, out August 26th via Sub Pop, and mapped out an international tour.

Songs Without Jokes was recorded at East West Studios and United Recordings, with McKenzie co-producing alongside Mickey Petralia. After an extensive body of work including two FOTC studio albums and songs written for the Muppets movies and The Simpsons, McKenzie set out to make music without any expectations.

“Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” he said in a press release. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different.”

Advertisement

Related Video

See the artwork and tracklist below the jump. Pre-orders are ongoing.

As an appetizer of what’s to come, McKenzie has shared the lead single, “A Little Tune,” and its accompanying music video. Taking inspiration from artists like Randy Newman, the track is an unabashedly earnest ode to love featuring lyrics like, “Here’s a little song to let you know I love you/ Just a little tune to let you know I care.” Check out the clip below.

In support of Song Without Jokes, McKenzie is headed out on a fall tour with a seven-piece band. It kicks off on September 2nd with a string of dates in New Zealand before heading over to the UK. The North American leg begins on October 14th and includes cities like New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin before wrapping on November 20th.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Flight of the Conchords last released their 2019 Live in London album, which was recorded at the duo’s 2018 HBO special. As for McKenzie, he helped The Simpsons piss off Morrissey last year by writing “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” one of the songs performed by Quilloughby, the Benedict Cumberbatch-voiced character parodying the former Smiths singer.

Song With Jokes Artwork:

Song With Jokes Tracklist:

1. This World

2. If You Wanna Go

3. Dave’s Place

4. Here for You

5. That’s L.A.

6. Up in Smoke

7. Carry On

8. A Little Tune

9. America Goodbye

10. Tomorrow Today

11. Crazy Times

Bret McKenzie 2022 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Nelson, NZ @ Trafalgar Centre

09/03 – Christchurch, NZ @ Town Hall

09/04 – Dunedin, NZ @ Town Hall

09/05 – Invercargill, NZ @ Civic Theatre

09/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

09/12 – Whanganui, NZ @ Royal Whanganui Opera House

09/13 – Hastings, NZ @ Opera House

09/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall

09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

09/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

09/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

10/01 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

10/03 – Cardiff, UK @ St Davids Hall

10/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Academy

10/05 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

10/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/09 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

10/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @Fillmore

10/19 – Williamsburg, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/21 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/26. – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

11/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT -@Eccles Theater

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

11/12 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia

11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Studio (Canton Hall)

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater

11/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern