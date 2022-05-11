Menu
Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie Announces New Album Songs Without Jokes, 2022 Tour

Plus, hear the lead single "A Little Tune"

Flight of the Conchords Bret McKenzie Songs Without Jokes new solo album 2022 tour dates a little tune
Bret McKenzie, photo by Rebecca McMillan
May 11, 2022 | 11:48am ET

    Bret McKenzie, of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, is stepping out on his own, and it’s no laughing matter. The New Zealand multi-hyphenate has announced his debut solo album, Songs Without Jokes, out August 26th via Sub Pop, and mapped out an international tour.

    Songs Without Jokes was recorded at East West Studios and United Recordings, with McKenzie co-producing alongside Mickey Petralia. After an extensive body of work including two FOTC studio albums and songs written for the Muppets movies and The Simpsons, McKenzie set out to make music without any expectations.

    “Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” he said in a press release. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different.”

    Related Video

    See the artwork and tracklist below the jump. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    As an appetizer of what’s to come, McKenzie has shared the lead single, “A Little Tune,” and its accompanying music video. Taking inspiration from artists like Randy Newman, the track is an unabashedly earnest ode to love featuring lyrics like, “Here’s a little song to let you know I love you/ Just a little tune to let you know I care.” Check out the clip below.

    In support of Song Without Jokes, McKenzie is headed out on a fall tour with a seven-piece band. It kicks off on September 2nd with a string of dates in New Zealand before heading over to the UK. The North American leg begins on October 14th and includes cities like New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin before wrapping on November 20th.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.

    Flight of the Conchords last released their 2019 Live in London album, which was recorded at the duo’s 2018 HBO special. As for McKenzie, he helped The Simpsons piss off Morrissey last year by writing “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” one of the songs performed by Quilloughby, the Benedict Cumberbatch-voiced character parodying the former Smiths singer.

    Song With Jokes Artwork:

    Flight of the Conchords Bret McKenzie Songs Without Jokes Artwork

    Song With Jokes Tracklist:
    1. This World
    2. If You Wanna Go
    3. Dave’s Place
    4. Here for You
    5. That’s L.A.
    6. Up in Smoke
    7. Carry On
    8. A Little Tune
    9. America Goodbye
    10. Tomorrow Today
    11. Crazy Times

    Bret McKenzie 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/02 – Nelson, NZ @ Trafalgar Centre
    09/03 – Christchurch, NZ @ Town Hall
    09/04 – Dunedin, NZ @ Town Hall
    09/05 – Invercargill, NZ @ Civic Theatre
    09/08 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
    09/12 – Whanganui, NZ @ Royal Whanganui Opera House
    09/13 – Hastings, NZ @ Opera House
    09/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall
    09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
    09/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    09/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
    10/01 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall
    10/03 – Cardiff, UK @ St Davids Hall
    10/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Academy
    10/05 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
    10/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    10/09 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
    10/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    10/15 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
    10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @Fillmore
    10/19 – Williamsburg, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
    10/21 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    10/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    10/24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    10/26. – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
    10/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    10/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
    10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
    11/02 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT -@Eccles Theater
    11/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
    11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
    11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
    11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel
    11/12 – El Cajon, CA  @ Magnolia
    11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
    11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Studio (Canton Hall)
    11/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater
    11/17 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    11/19 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
    11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

