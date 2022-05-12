Florence + the Machine Cover “Margaritaville” with Jimmy Buffet on Fallon: Watch

Florence + the Machine have a new album coming out Friday, and on Wednesday night, they previewed the project with an extended appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As part of Fallon’s “Audition Suggestion Box” segment, Florence Welch was tasked with covering Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville.” Using a vibrato delivery to give it her own spin, Welch was joined by Buffett himself, who later described her performance as “angelic.”

During Florence + the Machine’s following performance of “My Love,” Welch displayed a commanding stage presence against a gilded backdrop while belting out the track. The song epitomizes the self-described “Nick Cave at the club” sound of Dance Fever, and to drive that point home, Welch threw in some calculated twirls.

Welch also sat down with Fallon to talk about the band’s return to the road, during which she shared a story about her first gig. “Everyone in the Southland and indie scene all had bands, so I would just show up to these club nights and be like, ‘Yeah, I have a band, too,'” she recalled. “And that’s how I got booked for my first show, by pretending I had a band that I didn’t have. I had the name of the band and [said] I had a band, but there were no members of this band.”

Diving deeper into the story, Welch added, “I got booked for my first show by auditioning in a nightclub toilet and saying I had a band and just singing. And then I said, ‘I need to find a guitar player because I have a show in a week.'” She quipped, “Bathrooms have very good acoustics.”

Speaking of nightclubs, Welch recalled her early days of believing that drinking was a requisite part of being a rock star in an exclusive clip of an Apple Music interview Consequence premiered earlier today. “In the South London scene that I came from, that was how you did it,” she explained. “The gig was [on] either the side of the drinking. And then, it was the drinking before, the drinking during, the drinking after.”

“My Love” appears on Dance Fever, the forthcoming follow-up to 2018’s High as Hope that Welch described as “a fairytale in 14 songs.” The band will support the album on a world tour that extends to the end of the year. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster, and revisit our recap of the band’s recent Los Angeles show. While you’re at it, check out our roundup of Florence + the Machine’s 10 Best Songs.