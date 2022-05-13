Florence + the Machine Unveil New Album Dance Fever: Stream

Florence + the Machine have released their new studio set Dance Fever via Polydor Records/Universal Music. Stream the album below.

The dance-filled baroque pop record is the band’s first full-length body of work in nearly four years, a follow-up to 2018’s more understated High As Hope, and was preceded by lead single “King,” “Heaven Is Here,” “My Love,” and “Free” — each of which came with a striking music video directed by Autumn de Wilde.

Other collaborators on the album include Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote six of its 14 tracks and helped produce both “King” and “Free, Dave Bayley of Glass Animals, British singer Kid Harpoon, and American pianist/producer Doveman.

Advertisement

Related Video

In her official review for Consequence, critic Ilana Kaplan calls Dance Fever “a natural evolution from 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful and 2018’s High As Hope,” on which bewitching frontwoman Florence Welch “taps into her power, ribbing the persona she created, tackling the darkness and finding power in redemption.”

Stream the album below on Apple Music and Spotify, and while you listen, check out the LP’s moonlit cover art and complete tracklist.

On April 30th, Florence + the Machine launched their North American headlining tour in support of the album with a dazzling, intimate show at the Los Angeles Theater in L.A. Get tickets for the rest of the tour on Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Dance Fever Artwork:

Dance Fever Tracklist:

01. King

02. Free

03. Choreomania

04. Back in Town

05. Girls Against God

06. Dream Girl Evil

07. Prayer Factory

08. Cassandra

09. Heaven Is Here

10. Daffodil

11. My Love

12. Restraint

13. The Bomb

14. Morning Elvis