Florence + the Machine Unveil New Album Dance Fever: Stream

The dance-filled baroque pop record is the band's first full-length body of work in nearly four years

florence and the machine dance fever new album tracklist artwork cover art stream
Florence + the Machine, photo by Autumn de Wilde
May 13, 2022 | 12:43am ET

    Florence + the Machine have released their new studio set Dance Fever via Polydor Records/Universal Music. Stream the album below.

    The dance-filled baroque pop record is the band’s first full-length body of work in nearly four years, a follow-up to 2018’s more understated High As Hope, and was preceded by lead single “King,” “Heaven Is Here,” “My Love,” and “Free” — each of which came with a striking music video directed by Autumn de Wilde.

    Other collaborators on the album include Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote six of its 14 tracks and helped produce both “King” and “Free, Dave Bayley of Glass Animals, British singer Kid Harpoon, and American pianist/producer Doveman.

    In her official review for Consequence, critic Ilana Kaplan calls Dance Fever “a natural evolution from 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful and 2018’s High As Hope,” on which bewitching frontwoman Florence Welch “taps into her power, ribbing the persona she created, tackling the darkness and finding power in redemption.”

    Stream the album below on Apple Music and Spotify, and while you listen, check out the LP’s moonlit cover art and complete tracklist.

    On April 30th, Florence + the Machine launched their North American headlining tour in support of the album with a dazzling, intimate show at the Los Angeles Theater in L.A. Get tickets for the rest of the tour on Ticketmaster.

    Dance Fever Artwork: 

    Dance Fever Tracklist: 
    01. King
    02. Free
    03. Choreomania
    04. Back in Town
    05. Girls Against God
    06. Dream Girl Evil
    07. Prayer Factory
    08. Cassandra
    09. Heaven Is Here
    10. Daffodil
    11. My Love
    12. Restraint
    13. The Bomb
    14. Morning Elvis

