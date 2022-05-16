2022 Billboard Music Awards: Florence + the Machine Perform “My Love”: Watch

Florence + the Machine electrified the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night with a performance of their single “My Love.” Watch it below.

“So tell me where to put my love/ Do I wait for time to do what it does?,” Florence Welch wailed as she twirled in front of a giant full moon on a stage strewn with loose papers and fog as red lightbulbs glowed above. ” I don’t know where to put my love/ My arms emptied, the skies emptied/ The billboards emptied/ My arms emptied, the skies emptied/ The buildings emptied,”

The track is off the baroque pop act’s brand new album, Dance Fever, which dropped Friday via Polydor Records/Universal Music, and also includes lead single “King,” promo track “Heaven Is Here,” and latest single “Free.”

In our official review, Consequence called the album “a natural evolution from 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful and 2018’s High As Hope” which finds singer Florence Welch “tap[ping] into her power, ribbing the persona she created, tackling the darkness and finding power in redemption.”

A few days before hitting the BBMAs stage, Welch stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to duet “Margaritaville” with none other than Jimmy Buffet. In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to celebrate the LP’s release, she also opened up about navigating her relationship with alcohol, admitting that in the early days of the band, she used liquor to “fuel” the creativity behind albums like 2009’s Lungs.

Ahead of the album’s unveiling, Consequence staffers got together to rank Florence + the Machine’s 10 best songs, including “Kiss with a Fist,” “No Light, No Light,” “Only If for a Night,” “Dog Days Are Over,” “Shake It Out,” and more.

Other performers at the BBMAs include Silk Sonic, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and more. Watch all the evening’s performances here. Catch all the replays here.