Florence + The Machine Cover The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy”: Stream

It appears on Dance Fever (Deluxe), which you can stream now

Florence + the Machine (photo by Autumn de Wilde) and Iggy Pop (photo by Philip Cosores)
May 18, 2022 | 12:06pm ET

    Florence + The Machine have shared a cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy.” It appears on the deluxe edition of her new album Dance Fever, which is out today and which you can stream below.

    This version of “Search and Destroy” is a jaunty pop banger, with rollicking acoustic guitars and irresistible hand clap accents. Florence Welch’s voice is perfectly suited to everything over-the-top, delivering the lines, “I’m a street walking cheetah with a heart full of napalm/ I’m a runaway son of the nuclear A-bomb,” in a conversational tone, and wailing out the words, “Somebody gotta save my soul!” Check it out after the jump.

    “Search and Destroy” closes out Dance Fever (Deluxe), and the new edition also features acoustic versions of “Cassandra,” “Free,” “Morning Elvis,” and “My Love.” In a recent conversation with Zane Lowe, Welch spoke about drawing inspiration from Iggy Pop, as well as Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen, for the album opener “King.” She said,

    “I was thinking about Nick Cave, I was thinking about Leonard Cohen. I was thinking about how, in some ways, although everyone undergoes huge changes, their physical bodies, especially moving through touring, have been allowed to remain unchanged… and they can commit their body entirely to the stage. These people that I had tried to follow in their exact footsteps, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do that. I’m not going to be able to do that. I’m going to have to make choices.’ It’s so funny because in the singing, I’m trying to still embody them. In the lower baritones, I’m trying to do a Leonard or a Nick, or an Iggy Pop was a really big reference, so it’s this, ‘I can do it.’ It’s this desperation of trying to hold onto this idea that I had about myself, all the while it is even being undercut by the song itself.

    Last week, Consequence shared an exclusive clip of an interview in which Welch spoke about using alcohol to “fuel” her creativity before finding sobriety. She recently covered “Margaritaville” with Jimmy Buffet and performed “My Love” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

    Florence + The Machine are in the middle of a world tour in support of Dance Fever. Grab tickets here, and revisit our recap of the band’s recent Los Angeles show. While you’re at it, check out our roundup of Florence + the Machine’s 10 Best Songs.

    Dance Fever (Deluxe) Artwork:

    Dance Fever (Deluxe) Tracklist: 
    01. King
    02. Free
    03. Choreomania
    04. Back in Town
    05. Girls Against God
    06. Dream Girl Evil
    07. Prayer Factory
    08. Cassandra
    09. Heaven Is Here
    10. Daffodil
    11. My Love
    12. Restraint
    13. The Bomb
    14. Morning Elvis
    15. Cassandra (Acoustic)
    16. Free (Acoustic)
    17. Morning Elvis (Acoustic)
    18. My Love (Acoustic)
    19. Search and Destroy

