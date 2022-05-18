Florence + The Machine Cover The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy”: Stream

Florence + The Machine have shared a cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy.” It appears on the deluxe edition of her new album Dance Fever, which is out today and which you can stream below.

This version of “Search and Destroy” is a jaunty pop banger, with rollicking acoustic guitars and irresistible hand clap accents. Florence Welch’s voice is perfectly suited to everything over-the-top, delivering the lines, “I’m a street walking cheetah with a heart full of napalm/ I’m a runaway son of the nuclear A-bomb,” in a conversational tone, and wailing out the words, “Somebody gotta save my soul!” Check it out after the jump.

“Search and Destroy” closes out Dance Fever (Deluxe), and the new edition also features acoustic versions of “Cassandra,” “Free,” “Morning Elvis,” and “My Love.” In a recent conversation with Zane Lowe, Welch spoke about drawing inspiration from Iggy Pop, as well as Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen, for the album opener “King.” She said,

“I was thinking about Nick Cave, I was thinking about Leonard Cohen. I was thinking about how, in some ways, although everyone undergoes huge changes, their physical bodies, especially moving through touring, have been allowed to remain unchanged… and they can commit their body entirely to the stage. These people that I had tried to follow in their exact footsteps, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do that. I’m not going to be able to do that. I’m going to have to make choices.’ It’s so funny because in the singing, I’m trying to still embody them. In the lower baritones, I’m trying to do a Leonard or a Nick, or an Iggy Pop was a really big reference, so it’s this, ‘I can do it.’ It’s this desperation of trying to hold onto this idea that I had about myself, all the while it is even being undercut by the song itself.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last week, Consequence shared an exclusive clip of an interview in which Welch spoke about using alcohol to “fuel” her creativity before finding sobriety. She recently covered “Margaritaville” with Jimmy Buffet and performed “My Love” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Florence + The Machine are in the middle of a world tour in support of Dance Fever. Grab tickets here, and revisit our recap of the band’s recent Los Angeles show. While you’re at it, check out our roundup of Florence + the Machine’s 10 Best Songs.

Dance Fever (Deluxe) Artwork:

Dance Fever (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. King

02. Free

03. Choreomania

04. Back in Town

05. Girls Against God

06. Dream Girl Evil

07. Prayer Factory

08. Cassandra

09. Heaven Is Here

10. Daffodil

11. My Love

12. Restraint

13. The Bomb

14. Morning Elvis

15. Cassandra (Acoustic)

16. Free (Acoustic)

17. Morning Elvis (Acoustic)

18. My Love (Acoustic)

19. Search and Destroy