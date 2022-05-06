Flying Lotus Shares “They Call Me Magic” from Magic Johnson Documentary: Stream

Flying Lotus has provided the theme song to They Call Me Magic, the documentary about the basketball legend Magic Johnson. The triumphant instrumental track is out now following the doc’s premiere on Apple TV+.

For someone as accomplished as Johnson, the doc needed an equally victorious-sounding theme song. “They Call Me Magic” fits the bill, blending trip-hop beats with a boisterous horn section that mimics the thrill of watching an NBA game.

“They Call Me Magic” is just FlyLo’s latest foray into TV and film. He recently announced that he’ll be directing and scoring the horror film Ash, and last year he executive produced and composed the soundtrack for Netflix’s anime Yasuke.

On the music front, FlyLo picked up a Grammy in 2021 for his work on Thundercat’s It Is What It Is and was also nominated for Producer of the Year. In August, he’ll play a handful of shows after performing at Movement Festival later this month. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Apple TV+ subscribers can watch all four parts of They Call Me Magic starting today.