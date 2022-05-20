Four Tet Shares New Single “Looking at Your Pager”: Stream

Four Tet has released the new single “Looking at Your Pager” via Bandcamp. Stream it below.

The track by the UK electronic artist otherwise known as Kieran Hebden takes its title from a lyric in “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right),” the minor 2000 hit by 3LW which it also heavily samples. “I’m getting a little tired of your broken promises, promises/ Lookin’ at your pager, seein’ different numbers, numbers/ Call you on your cell, you’re hangin’ with the fellas, fellas/ Hangin’ with my girls, you always gettin’ jealous, jealous,” a pitched-up Kiely Williams sings over Four Tet’s glitchy electronic beat.

The London-based artist also released dual single “Only Human” as part of his Bandcamp drop on the same day “Looking at Your Pager” arrived. The two songs serve as a follow-up to “Nova/Moth,” his pair of collaborations with Burial from earlier this year.

Advertisement

Related Video

At the start of 2021, Four Tet unveiled Sound Ancestors, his 16-track collaborative album with hip-hop producer Madlib, which he explained at the time had been a team-up years in the making. “I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch [by Madlib],” Four Tet said on social media, “and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”

As of last year, the electronic pioneer was still embroiled in a lawsuit against his former label Domino Records over disputes about the royalty rate he received from streams and downloads of the four albums he released on the label.

<a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/track/looking-at-your-pager" target="_blank">Looking At Your Pager by KH</a>