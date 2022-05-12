Menu
Adam Driver and Forest Whitaker Lead Cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis

Nathalie Emmanuel, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Voight have also joined the cast

Francis Ford Coppola (photo by Gerald Geronimo), Adam Driver (photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images), and Forest Whitaker (photo by Gage Skidmore)
May 12, 2022 | 5:01pm ET

    Francis Ford Coppola has announced the cast for his long-gestating film Megalopolis, including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, and more.

    Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne are also attached to the director’s dream final project. The latter actor began his career with Coppola’s 1979 classic Apocalypse Now opposite Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, and Martin Sheen. Although he was 14 when the film began, production took so long that he was 18 by the time it was released in theaters.

    Coppola is self-financing the film and per Deadline, the story is described as follows: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicting interests.” Production on the film is set to begin later this fall.

    In a March interview with the outlet, the Oscar winner opened up about his vision for the epic: “Somewhere down the line, way after I’m gone, all I want is for them to discuss [Megalopolis] and, is the society we’re living in the only one available to us? How can we make it better? Education, mental health? What the movie really is proposing is that utopia is not a place. It’s how can we make everything better?

    “Every year, come up with two, three, or four ideas that make it better,” the 83-year-old continued. “I would be smiling in my grave if I thought something like that happened, because people talk about what movies really mean if you give them something. If you encouraged people to discuss marriage and education and health and justice and opportunities and freedom and all these wonderful things that human beings have conceived of. And ask the question, how can we make it even better? That would be great. Because I bet you they would make it better if they had that conversation.”

    Earlier this year, Coppola let his feelings be known about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, slamming the billion-dollar superhero franchise as “one prototype move that is made over and over again.”

