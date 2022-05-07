Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Fred Savage Fired from The Wonder Years Reboot Following Allegations of Misconduct

ABC made the decision to terminate Savage following an investigation

Fred Savage Wonder Years
Fred Savage, photo via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 6, 2022 | 10:01pm ET

    Fred Savage has been fired from his roles as an executive producer and director of ABC’s The Wonder Years revival following allegations of misconduct.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, three separate allegations were made against Savage, and an investigation was conducted.

    “Upon [the investigation’s] completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years,” ABC said in a statement.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Details of the allegations were not made public, but Deadline reports that they included verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior. Savage cooperated fully with the investigation.

    This is not the first time Savage has faced allegations of misconduct.

    In 2020, Savage was sued by Youngjoo Hwang, a costumer on the FOX series The Grinder, over claims that he created a hostile work environment. FOX investigated Hwang’s claims, but found no evidence of wrongdoing. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

    Savage was also the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a woman named Monique Long, who worked as a costume designer on the original Wonder Years series. That lawsuit was also settled out of court.

    Advertisement

    Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Savage was the subject of a lawsuit filed by Wonder Years actress Alley Mills. In actuality, Mills defended Savage against Long’s lawsuit, which she described as “completely ridiculous.” Mill also said Long’s lawsuit was the impetus for the original show’s cancelation.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

i think you should leave with tim robinson third season 3 renewed netflix

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

May 6, 2022

liam neeson atlanta cameo apologize racist comments scandal controversy 2019 racism racist black

Liam Neeson Makes Surprise Cameo on Atlanta to "Apologize" for Past Racism Scandal

May 6, 2022

phoebe bridgers 2022 tour abortion charity mariposa fund sloppy jane muna charlie hickey claud christian lee hutson

Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Tour Dates with Proceeds Pledged to Abortion Charity

May 6, 2022

mike hagerty friends obituary

R.I.P. Mike Hagerty, Mr. Treeger on Friends Dead at 67

May 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fred Savage Fired from The Wonder Years Reboot Following Allegations of Misconduct

Menu Shop Search Sale