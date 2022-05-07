Fred Savage Fired from The Wonder Years Reboot Following Allegations of Misconduct

Fred Savage has been fired from his roles as an executive producer and director of ABC’s The Wonder Years revival following allegations of misconduct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, three separate allegations were made against Savage, and an investigation was conducted.

“Upon [the investigation’s] completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years,” ABC said in a statement.

Details of the allegations were not made public, but Deadline reports that they included verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior. Savage cooperated fully with the investigation.

This is not the first time Savage has faced allegations of misconduct.

In 2020, Savage was sued by Youngjoo Hwang, a costumer on the FOX series The Grinder, over claims that he created a hostile work environment. FOX investigated Hwang’s claims, but found no evidence of wrongdoing. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

Savage was also the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a woman named Monique Long, who worked as a costume designer on the original Wonder Years series. That lawsuit was also settled out of court.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Savage was the subject of a lawsuit filed by Wonder Years actress Alley Mills. In actuality, Mills defended Savage against Long’s lawsuit, which she described as “completely ridiculous.” Mill also said Long’s lawsuit was the impetus for the original show’s cancelation.