Full of Hell and Blood Incantation Announce Fall 2022 US Co-Headlining Tour

Full of Hell and Blood Incantation have announced a Fall 2022 US co-headlining tour.
Vermin Womb, Mortuous, and God Is War will support the trek. Dates kick off on September 13th in Denver and run through October 7th in Philadelphia. Tickets are available now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Prolific deathgrind act Full of Hell are coming off the 2021 release of their latest LP, Garden of Burning Apparitions. Meanwhile, Denver’s Blood Incantation took the metal underground by storm with their 2019 album Hidden History of the Human Race. More recently, the band offered up the ambient release Timewave Zero in February.
Below you can see the full list of dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.
Full of Hell and Blood Incantation’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/15 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
09/16 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
09/20 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
09/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
09/24 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
09/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
09/28 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
09/29 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
10/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends
10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
10/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk
10/04 – New Haven, CT @ State House
10/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East
10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts