Full of Hell and Blood Incantation Announce Fall 2022 US Co-Headlining Tour

Vermin Womb, Mortuous, and God Is War will provide support

Full of Hell (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Blood Incantation (photo courtesy of 5B Artists + Media)
May 2, 2022 | 3:18pm ET

    Full of Hell and Blood Incantation have announced a Fall 2022 US co-headlining tour.

    Vermin Womb, Mortuous, and God Is War will support the trek. Dates kick off on September 13th in Denver and run through October 7th in Philadelphia. Tickets are available now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

    Prolific deathgrind act Full of Hell are coming off the 2021 release of their latest LP, Garden of Burning Apparitions. Meanwhile, Denver’s Blood Incantation took the metal underground by storm with their 2019 album Hidden History of the Human Race. More recently, the band offered up the ambient release Timewave Zero in February.

    Below you can see the full list of dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.

    Full of Hell and Blood Incantation’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
    09/13 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
    09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    09/15 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
    09/16 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
    09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
    09/20 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
    09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
    09/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room
    09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
    09/24 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
    09/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
    09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
    09/28 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
    09/29 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
    10/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends
    10/02 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
    10/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk
    10/04 – New Haven, CT @ State House
    10/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East
    10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
    10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

