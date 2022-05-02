Future Drops Expanded Edition of I Never Liked You: Stream

Future just dropped his latest album last week, but now he’s gifted fans with a deluxe containing five more songs from the record’s studio sessions. Listen to the expanded edition of I Never Liked You below.

Originally clocking in at 16 tracks, Future’s ninth album was already a star-studded affair, with Kanye West, Gunna and Young Thug, EST Gee, Kodak Black, and Drake appearing on various songs. Now, Future’s added several other names to the roster. Babyface Ray features on “No Security,” 42 Dugg and Lil Baby appear on “Like Me,” Lil Durk lends a hand to “Affiliated,” and Young Scooter pops in for “Stayed Down.”

Elsewhere, Future stands alone on the new final track, “Just the Beginning.” In addition to these songs, the expanded I Never Liked You package includes the previously released single “Worst Day.” Stream the expanded LP below, and scroll onward for its artwork and tracklist.

Future and Drake scored the Rap Song of the Week with original I Never Liked You cut “WAIT FOR U.” Before that, the rapper teamed up with Travis Scott and 808 Mafia producer Southside for “Hold That Heat,” marking Scott’s first release since the November 2021 tragedy at Astroworld. Meanwhile, this summer, Future will join WizKid and Dave in headlining the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto. Pick up your passes at Ticketmaster.

I Never Liked You Artwork:

I Never Liked You Tracklist:

01. 712 PM

02. I’m Dat N****

03. Keep It Burnin (feat. Kanye West)

04. For a Nut (feat. Gunna and Young Thug)

05. Puffin’ on Zootiez

06. Gold Stacks

07. Wait for You (feat. Drake and Tems)

08. Love You Better

09. Massaging Me

10. Chickens (feat. EST Gee)

11. We Jus Wanna Get High

12. Voodoo (feat. Kodak Black)

13. Holy Ghost

14. The Way Thing Going

15. I’m on One (feat. Drake)

16. Back to the Basics

17. No Security (feat. Babyface Ray)

18. Like Me (feat. 42 Dugg and Lil Baby)

19. Affiliated (feat. Lil Durk)

20. Stayed Down (feat. Young Scooter)

21. Worst Day

22. Just the Beginning

