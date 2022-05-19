Games We Play Signs to Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records, Debuts Video For “I Hope You’re Happy”: Exclusive

Games We Play, the pop-punk project of Emmyn Calleiro, has signed to Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records, Consequence can exclusively announce today (May 19th). Calleiro has also shared a new video for his song “I Hope You’re Happy.”

Games We Play brings a classic, Blink-182-esque pop-punk sound to 2022. With big, catchy hooks and lyrics that are equal parts spiteful and playful, Calleiro has found a fitting home at Fueled By Ramen and Pete Wentz’s DCD2.

“In a time where the world seems to get so much serotonin funded by a committee of likes and comments on social media platforms, true authenticity is scarce but invaluable,” Wentz tells Consequence. “This is what drew me to Games We Play — it’s all there. Cohesive, funny, sad, self-aware and ambitious all folded inside of true punk rock hooks. It feels like a throwback, but from the future.”

“I fell in love with Games We Play on my first listen of ‘I Hope You’re Happy,'” Elektra Music Group VP of A&R Johnny Minardi adds. “Emmyn and I immediately clicked over our shared love for early-2000s pop punk. I couldn’t be more proud to have Games We Play on the Fueled By Ramen roster and usher in the next era of pop punk bands that he’ll inspire!”

A multi-instrumentalist, the Miami-bred Calleiro first started picking up bass and drums in church. Being obsessed with pop-punk, he soon rounded out his skill set by learning guitar and honing his voice. Calleiro’s 2018 EP Senior Year was his first to don the Games We Play moniker, and after encouragement from his wife, he returned to the project in 2021 with a series of singles, including “Story of a Love Song” and “Deadbeat.”

Calleiro’s charm helped him amass a sizable TikTok following. Short videos teasing songs, explaining lyrics, telling stories, or just being silly regularly pull in hundreds of thousands of views. The new video for his latest single “I Hope You’re Happy” embodies the effortless goofiness that Calleiro and Games We Play pull off so well.

“The music video is a complete culmination of everything in my brain,” Calleiro tells Consequence of the “I Hope You’re Happy” video. “Acting stupid, making fun of people who think they’re hot shit and pull up in million dollar cars, having a bunch of super model girlfriends, you know… my usual thoughts.”

Calleiro is now working on his major label debut project, which he promises will arrive sooner than later.

“The next song that I’m releasing VERY EXTREMELY EXTRAORDINARILY SOON — SO LOOK OUT, BECAUSE IT’S RIDICULOUSLY SOON — is my favorite I’ll have out,” he tells Consequence. “It’s called ‘St. Girlfriend’ and it’s about shitting your pants on a date with a girl. And the girl never even noticed! The date just continued happening. I’m very, very, very excited about it because it’s a cute love song with a stupid GWP twist.”

Games We Play is also prepping for a string of summer dates, including shows with Point North and The Band Camino, as well as festival dates. You can pick up tickets here.

In the meantime, check out the video for “I Hope You’re Happy” below.