Fans of Garth Brooks Cause Small Earthquake During LSU Concert

Since his version of “Callin’ Baton Rouge” doubles at LSU’s unofficial anthem, Garth Brooks must have expected his performance of the country standard at Tiger Stadium would get fans shaking in their boots. But even he couldn’t have predicted it would cause a literal earthquake captured by the school’s seismograph.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Brooks teased the crowd of more than 100,000 by saying, “I have to ask you, Baton Rouge? Is it time?” Once the opening strains of the fiddle hit, the crowd proceeded to lose their shit while singing in unison, clapping their hands, and stomping their feet. In the process, they registered a small earthquake on a seismograph set up in anticipation of the performance.

“The noise level in the stadium was insane!” wrote one attendee on Facebook. “I’ve seen Garth before but it wasn’t like this! He is such a great entertainer. It was my 11-year-old son’s first concert and he can’t stop talking about it.”

The response was so loud it even set off Apple Watch alerts about sound levels reaching 95 decibels, with the smartwatch warning that “just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.”

Per reporting from WBRZ, even people living half a mile from the stadium could hear the performance. “I can hear it, hear the crowd singing along,” said Sarah Rosemann, adding that she didn’t feel her house move.

See a small clip of the performance below, shared by Brooks himself.

Long established as LSU’s unofficial alma mater, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” is played during games for the school’s football and baseball teams, while also serving as the last call song at local bars.

Brooks’ performance was the second event to cause a small earthquake at Tiger Stadium in 30 years. It last happened back in October 1988, when LSU came back against Auburn with two minutes left.

So many people said their watch gave them this alert. Wow. pic.twitter.com/NH5zoUcYiZ — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) May 1, 2022