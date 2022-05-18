Menu
Idris Elba Grants Tilda Swinton Three Wishes in Teaser for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing: Watch

In theaters August 31st

three thousand years of longing teaser george miller idris elba tilda swinton watch stream trailer release date
Three Thousand Years of Longing (MGM)
May 18, 2022 | 5:24pm ET

    If a Djinn had granted us three wishes, we might very well have spent one conjuring Three Thousand Years of Longing, the new flick from Mad Max mastermind George Miller. It stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, and a 20-second teaser is out now.

    Swinton has been cast as Dr. Alithea Binnie, a levelheaded academic who doesn’t believe in magical nonsense. But while attending a conference in Istanbul, she chances upon an ancient Djinn (Elba), who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

    According to the official logline, “This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.”

    Three Thousand Years of Longing is based on the 1994 short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt. Miller co-wrote the screenplay with Augusta Gore, though she might not have been very taxed by the assignment, since so many of Miller’s best films have almost no dialogue at all.

    The teaser for Three Thousand Years of Longing is not burdened by words. It opens with the Djinn screaming as he turns into a kind of flaming smoke and retreats back into his bottle. It only gets wilder from there, as a frenetic montage assaults the eye with dozens of images in a span of a few seconds.

    We won’t know if it’s good until it’s released into theaters on August 31st, but one thing is certain, this movie will look stunning. Check out the teaser for Three Thousand Years of Longing below, and look for the full trailer on Friday, May 20th.

    Up next for Miller is the Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff Furiosawhich is now set for May of 2024. Meanwhile, Elba recently voiced Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and may be heading for Paramount+ as part of the live-action Knuckles spinoff series, while Swinton starred in Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch.

